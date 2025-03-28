One Of The Columbia River Gorge's Easiest Trails Is A Rewarding Hike Leading To An Astounding Waterfall
If you're looking for an approachable Columbia River Gorge trail with a spectacular reward, the Wahclella Falls Trail will check all your boxes. This 2.4-mile out-and-back route follows a meandering path through a moss- and fern-lined canyon, bringing visitors to the spectacular Wahclella Falls. Although not as massive as Oregon's tallest waterfall with ethereal views, these two-tier falls are quite impressive, with the upper falls measuring 15 to 25 feet and the lower falls over 60 feet. The water seems to cut through the foliage-covered cliffs before plummeting into a deep blue pool below. The basalt cliffs around the falls form a grotto-like amphitheater that keeps the area cool even on the hottest days and augments the waterfall's thundering presence.
Situated about a 40-minute drive from Portland, before the town of Cascade Locks, the Wahclella Falls Trail is a popular day trip for city dwellers seeking a respite in nature. The falls are named after a nearby indigenous Chinook village and are located on part of Tanner Creek, a tributary leading to the nearby Columbia River. Although the trail is accessible year-round, the best time to visit is spring or fall. During the spring months, a surplus of water creates a thunderous roar through the canyon and everything is beautifully lush and green. The fall months offer the chance to see salmon spawning and take in the changing colors of the maple trees and cottonwoods along the path. However, the hike is manageable during the hotter and drier summer months due to the shade-providing canyon walls and an underground spring that feeds the falls regardless of the season.
Where to park and other tips for hiking the Wahclella Falls Trail
Getting to the Wahclella Falls Trailhead is easy. Simply follow I-84 and turn off at Exit 40 for the Bonneville Fish Hatchery. From there, follow signs for the Wahclella Falls Trailhead until you find the parking lot. If the parking lot is full, look for spaces along the Star Route side street, but make sure to pull fully off the road and be mindful of traffic when exiting the vehicle. The entrance fee is approximately $5 per vehicle and can only be paid by scanning the QR code at the trailhead (cash is not accepted).
Relatively flat with an elevation gain of only 320 feet, the Wahclella Falls Trail is ideal for families but is not accessible to wheelchairs or strollers. As you walk, you'll pass a dam that delivers water to the Bonneville Fish Hatchery and has a ladder to help migrating fish navigate up the creek — keep an eye out for spawning salmon in this area during the fall months. The path takes you passed the 35-foot-tall Munra Falls, across a wooden footbridge, and beneath a cavern covered in thick fern growth before arriving at the falls. Due to the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, many trees in the area experienced heavy fire damage. However, the area is already recovering beautifully, and new growth abounds everywhere you look. For your safety, the Forest Service recommends avoiding the trail up to 48 hours after a heavy rain in case of flash floods or mudslides.
Things to do near the Wahclella Falls Trail
Even with time for photos, a visit to the Wahclella Falls will likely take around an hour or an hour and a half. However, there are plenty of things to do in the area that can turn your quick afternoon trip into a longer adventure. Instead of taking I-84 straight to the trailhead, cruise along the Historic Columbia River Highway, the United States' oldest scenic route with stunning river views. Built in 1913, this highway runs along the Columbia River Gorge, passing by numerous waterfalls accessible via short, easy trails.
For instance, Bridal Veil Falls trail only requires a 0.8-mile out-and-back walk along a paved path. The falls here are divided between upper and lower tiers, measuring a combined 118 feet. Other readily accessible waterfalls along the historic highway include Horsetail Falls, Latourell Falls, and Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah Falls are extremely popular, so if you plan to visit, make sure to reserve a parking spot up to two weeks before your trip.
Before traveling back to Portland or onto your next destination, stop in Troutdale, Oregon's "Gateway To The Columbia River Gorge" with quaint downtown shops, brews, and eateries. Named after the fish that once populated local ponds, this outdoorsy spot offers tons of charm and a variety of restaurants to satisfy your post-hike cravings. Stop at Wayfinder Beer for award-winning craft beer, food carts, and a family-friendly atmosphere. Situated in the heart of downtown, this brewery boasts a 4.8-star rating on Google and is well-known for its comfortable atmosphere and great food selection.