One Of The Columbia River Gorge's Easiest Trails Is A Rewarding Hike Leading To An Astounding Waterfall

If you're looking for an approachable Columbia River Gorge trail with a spectacular reward, the Wahclella Falls Trail will check all your boxes. This 2.4-mile out-and-back route follows a meandering path through a moss- and fern-lined canyon, bringing visitors to the spectacular Wahclella Falls. Although not as massive as Oregon's tallest waterfall with ethereal views, these two-tier falls are quite impressive, with the upper falls measuring 15 to 25 feet and the lower falls over 60 feet. The water seems to cut through the foliage-covered cliffs before plummeting into a deep blue pool below. The basalt cliffs around the falls form a grotto-like amphitheater that keeps the area cool even on the hottest days and augments the waterfall's thundering presence.

Situated about a 40-minute drive from Portland, before the town of Cascade Locks, the Wahclella Falls Trail is a popular day trip for city dwellers seeking a respite in nature. The falls are named after a nearby indigenous Chinook village and are located on part of Tanner Creek, a tributary leading to the nearby Columbia River. Although the trail is accessible year-round, the best time to visit is spring or fall. During the spring months, a surplus of water creates a thunderous roar through the canyon and everything is beautifully lush and green. The fall months offer the chance to see salmon spawning and take in the changing colors of the maple trees and cottonwoods along the path. However, the hike is manageable during the hotter and drier summer months due to the shade-providing canyon walls and an underground spring that feeds the falls regardless of the season.