A Serene Family-Friendly Lake In Massachusetts Offers Aquatic Adventures, Scenic Trails And Picnic Spots
Tucked away on the western edge of Massachusetts, the Berkshires are a small mountain range that double as a vacationland for the cultured and a haven for outdoor lovers. As one of New England's most iconic fall destinations, the Berkshires are filled with top-rated B&Bs, stunning scenery, quaint villages, and remote state parks. Great Barrington — the self-proclaimed hub of southern Berkshire County — is a perfect example of the region's combination of woods and culture. It is the home of Lake Mansfield, an incredibly popular, serene, family-friendly body of water that offers aquatic adventures, scenic trails, and plenty of picnic spots.
Voted "The Best Small Town in America" by Smithsonian Magazine in 2012, Great Barrington has a lot to offer visiting families. First settled in 1761, the town boasts a historic Main Street filled with shops and restaurants. Great Barrington's scenic open spaces make it a prime vacation spot for anyone seeking a slice of rural Massachusetts life.
Only an hour's drive east of Albany, New York, and a little over two hours west of Logan International Airport in Boston, Great Barrington is incredibly easy to access. Set yourself up at the historic, family-friendly Red Lion Inn in nearby Stockbridge and get ready to enjoy your week or weekend away in this amazing, wooded corner of the Bay State.
Aquatic fun on Lake Mansfield
Part of the larger Lake Mansfield Recreation Area and Conservation Forest, Lake Mansfield sits on the northern side of Great Barrington, just a few minutes drive from downtown. The 29-acre lake offers visitors some of the cleanest waters in all of Massachusetts. These crystal clear waters — and the fact that no town permit is required to access the park — make the lake incredibly popular with summer visitors.
Lifeguards are stationed at the public beach during the summer, which is typically when the park is at its busiest. A decent stretch of sand invites families to set up blankets and towels and enjoy the beautiful waters. Changing areas near the parking lot make it easy to get yourself and your kids ready for a day at the beach, and portable toilets are also available during the popular summer months.
Paddlers and anglers will also find Lake Mansfield to be an excellent place to kayak, paddleboard, or fish. Owing to its small size, no gas or electrically powered motorboats are allowed on the water. Paddlers can access the lake via a gravel boat ramp just up the road from the main parking lot. Fishing can be done from the shore or out on the water, and anglers can expect to find good populations of native bass, perch, pickerel, bullhead, and shiners. The town also stocks the lake with trout every spring. With an average depth of 17 feet, you won't need to cast far or deep to catch a fish.
Lake Mansfield's easy trails and picnic spots
Anyone with kids knows that they will only stay entertained by one thing for so long. Fortunately, Lake Mansfield has an excellent playground available for anyone who gets tired of swimming. It is within view of the grassy picnic area attached to the beach, so parents getting lunch ready on one of the park's many charcoal grills will be able to keep an eye on the kids crossing the monkey bars, swinging, and zipping down the slide. The established picnic area also comes with plenty of picnic tables and is generously shaded by trees.
Adjoined to the parking area is an additional 29 acres of preserved woodlands. An easy, quarter-mile loop trail winds through the woods, giving visitors of all abilities the chance to take in some beautiful Berkshire scenery. The woodland serves as a natural habitat for numerous birds, amphibians, and wild mammals. The Main Trail extends a little farther towards another accessible trailhead on Christian Hill Road.
The Great Barrington Land Conservancy has gone to great efforts to preserve the wildlife, woods, and waters of Lake Mansfield Recreation Area. The extent to which they have protected the lake from invasive species helps keep this cherished public park so pristine. Anyone looking to experience more Berkshire trails can head north to climb Mount Greylock, Massachusetts' highest peak with stunning panoramic views.