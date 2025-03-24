A Serene Family-Friendly Lake In Massachusetts Offers Aquatic Adventures, Scenic Trails And Picnic Spots

Tucked away on the western edge of Massachusetts, the Berkshires are a small mountain range that double as a vacationland for the cultured and a haven for outdoor lovers. As one of New England's most iconic fall destinations, the Berkshires are filled with top-rated B&Bs, stunning scenery, quaint villages, and remote state parks. Great Barrington — the self-proclaimed hub of southern Berkshire County — is a perfect example of the region's combination of woods and culture. It is the home of Lake Mansfield, an incredibly popular, serene, family-friendly body of water that offers aquatic adventures, scenic trails, and plenty of picnic spots.

Voted "The Best Small Town in America" by Smithsonian Magazine in 2012, Great Barrington has a lot to offer visiting families. First settled in 1761, the town boasts a historic Main Street filled with shops and restaurants. Great Barrington's scenic open spaces make it a prime vacation spot for anyone seeking a slice of rural Massachusetts life.

Only an hour's drive east of Albany, New York, and a little over two hours west of Logan International Airport in Boston, Great Barrington is incredibly easy to access. Set yourself up at the historic, family-friendly Red Lion Inn in nearby Stockbridge and get ready to enjoy your week or weekend away in this amazing, wooded corner of the Bay State.