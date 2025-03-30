Situated Between Boston And Cape Cod Is A Coastal Massachusetts Town With A Scenic Harbor And Cozy Charm

When you're seeking a dose of quintessential New England charm, the beach communities along Massachusetts' shores will satisfy your craving. With historic architecture that transports you to another time and place, fresh seafood, and a weathered beauty that only the Atlantic can create, these small towns offer the chance to experience New England's seaside energy in all its glory. One coastal community welcomes visitors with a picturesque harbor, artisan boutiques and cozy galleries, uncrowded beaches, inviting restaurants, a rich history, and unexpected affordability: Scituate, Massachusetts.

Situated about a 35 to 45-minute drive from Boston and an hour from the start of Cape Cod, depending on traffic, Scituate has a population of less than 20,000, but still offers all the amenities for a comfortable stay. For a taste of New England hospitality, reserve a night at a historic inn or waterfront vacation rental. Overlooking the bobbing boats, The Inn at Scituate Harbor boasts a location directly across from the water and is the highest-rated guesthouse near the harbor.

Like Marblehead, an unsung town on the Massachusetts coast brimming with classic New England charm, water plays an integral part in Scituate's legacy. The Beaver, the ship from which colonists threw tea during the Boston Tea Party, was constructed in Scituate. Nowadays, visitors can learn more about the town's connection to the sea at The Maritime and Irish Mossing Museum or discover why Scituate is called "The Most Irish Town in America" by following the South Shore Irish Heritage Trail.