Chicago's New Filipino-Hawaiian Street Food Restaurant Is So Popular That It Sells Out Of Food By Midday

Opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant is always a gamble. One can only hope for a large turnout and a loyal customer base, and luckily, one Chicagoan's dreams became a reality. Chi-Town's residents have been zipping up their parkas and running to get a bite at Julius Tacadena's new grab-and-go restaurant, Kanin.

The small space is less than 15 minutes south of Roger's Park, an artsy neighborhood offering diverse culinary excellence, and about a 10-minute drive north of Wrigley Field. Tacadena truly hit a home run when he brought a taste of his roots to The Windy City. The Filipino-Hawaiian-style eatery has been taking guests' tastebuds on a journey, and Tacadena might have bit off more than he could chew. In less than 20 days of opening (the grand opening was March 8, 2025), the line to try Kanin's food has been so long, you'd think it reached the Phillippines. The restaurant has been selling out by midday daily, and staff are trying their best to keep up. So much so that Tacadena hopped on the company's Instagram page to announce that the restaurant would close for an extra day. "Because of the fact that we continue to sell out, we made the tough decision to close on Sundays to allow us to train new staff as well as figure out some of our processes," he stated.

Sounds like an entrepreneurial dream!