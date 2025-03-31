Escape The Venice Bustle And Experience Real Italian Life In This Quaint Town Steeped In History
To avoid the worst of Venice's crowds on your visit to Italy, you might have to be strategic about where you stay. Mestre, located on the mainland just 6 miles from Venice, is an excellent alternative for travelers seeking an authentic Italian experience, especially for those who want to explore Italy on an extremely tight budget. While Venice is defined by its intricate architecture and canals and has a history as far back as the 6th century, Mestre is modern, practical, and designed for everyday Italian life. With its contemporary infrastructure, affordability, and easy access to Venice, Mestre offers a more local and relaxed atmosphere, free from the tourist congestion of its island neighbor.
While Venice's picturesque canals and romantic atmosphere draw millions of visitors annually, Mestre provides a quieter, more affordable gateway to the region. A user on TripAdvisor using the name MonteCD described Mestre as offering visitors better hotel rooms that are larger and more modern for a better rate than neighboring Venice. "Plus, you won't have to carry heavy luggage aboard crowded vaporetti, across stepped bridges, and up narrow staircases," the reviewer wrote.
Once in Mestre, reaching Venice is pretty straightforward. The quickest option is the regional train, which takes about 10 minutes from Venice Mestre Station to Venice's Santa Lucia Station, with tickets costing about $1.60. Visitors can also hop aboard a bus or tram, both of which offer frequent departures to Piazzale Roma, Venice's main transport hub. Public transport tickets cost approximately $10 for bus tickets that are valid for 75 minutes and about $2 for a single Vaporetto ride, with various travel passes available for extended stays. For more about vaporetti, check out the cheapest way to get around Venice.
Discover Mestre's hidden gems and historic sites
Mestre may not have the canals of Venice, but it offers plenty of attractions to keep you entertained while in the city. At its heart lies Ferretto Square, the lively central square which is surrounded by cafes, restaurants, and shops. The square's medieval Clock Tower, Torre dell'Orologio, is a must-see while exploring the next small plaza nearby, Piazzetta Edmondo Matter.
One of the most impressive sites to see is Forte Marghera, a massive 19th-century military fort that now serves as a cultural and recreational space. Located between Mestre and the Venetian Lagoon, the star-shaped fort boasts lush gardens, art exhibits, and spots to eat, making it an excellent spot for a relaxing afternoon. Entrance to the fort is free, though some events and exhibitions may have an additional cost.
Next, head to San Giuliano Park, one of the largest urban parks in Europe. The greenspace provides stunning views of Venice and the lagoons, with ample space for cycling, picnicking, or simply unwinding by the water. For a deeper dive into modern Italian history, the M9 Museum is an essential stop. This interactive museum showcases Italy's evolution in the 20th century through multimedia exhibits and hands-on installations. Entry tickets cost approximately $11 for adults for entrance to both the permanent and temporary exhibits.
Savor Venetian cuisine and stay for less in Mestre
Dining out in Mestre reflects the city's blend of old and new, offering a mix of traditional Venetian cuisine and modern Italian dishes. One standout Michelin-selected restaurant is All'Ombra del Gabbiano, a contemporary Mediterranean restaurant. The menu features classic Italian dishes with gluten-free and vegan options, like buckwheat orecchiette pasta served with hemp seeds, kale pesto and sun-dried tomatoes. Expect to pay around $18 and up for an entree and an additional $18 for a wine pairing. However, when dining out in both Mestre and Venice, be aware of this sure-fire sign that a restaurant is a tourist trap.
For something more casual, visitors can stop by the cozy Hostaria Vite Rossa, a traditional Venetian tavern serving cicchetti, or small tapas-style dishes and local wines. This spot is ideal for those looking to sample Venetian flavors without committing to a large meal, with small plates starting at $3 each. But be mindful of the added fee you should expect when eating out in Italy.
When it comes to accommodations, Mestre offers a range of options that can be significantly more budget-friendly than staying in Venice. A mid-range choice is Hotel Delfino Venezia Mestre, a charming no-frills hotel near the city center, just a 15-minute walk from the Venice Mestre Train Station. Prices for a double standard room typically start at $107, depending on the season. For travelers on a tighter budget, Anda Venice Hostel provides modern, stylish private rooms and dorms at rates starting around $23.50 per night for a bed in an ensuite, 9-bed mixed dorm, or about $1 more for a female dorm. It's an excellent option for solo travelers and groups looking for affordability without sacrificing comfort.