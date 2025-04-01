What Do The Numbers At The Bottom Of Your Passport Mean?

Travel through any immigration border point, and your passport gets a workout. It is swiped, scanned, flipped open, and pored over by humans and machines to verify that you are who you say you are. But did you know that there are several zones on your passport? A Machine Readable Zone (MRZ), a Human Readable Zone (HRZ), and, in e-passports, an embedded biometric chip. Each element carries important information to confirm your identity and should be protected.

The MRZ contains that string of numbers, symbols, and letters at the bottom of your passport that may look like gibberish, but it's actually designed to be read by machines. More familiar, the HRZ is supposed to be scanned by the human eye to check clearly visible elements like the photo ID, passport number, name, age, and other identifying details, including your signature. Finally, e-passports contain chips with biometric information such as a digital image and fingerprints.

Machine-readable passports are standardized across the world — no matter where you go, immigration can scan and read your passport. In general, it's best not to share images of your travel documents. When you do, know that the MRZ holds as much information as the HRZ and must be safeguarded equally. That means making sure all your documents are stored properly — this includes your old passports, which are a security risk.