Situated Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is A Charming City With The Sweetest Street In Tennessee
If you're craving an escape from the hustle of everyday life, a quick getaway to a sweet small town can be just the ticket, and Tennessee can punch it. The southern state is full of picturesque towns to explore, and the region's slower pace and gorgeous natural backdrop along the Great Smoky Mountains make it not only ideal for a weekend trip but also one of the best states in the U.S. to retire in.
Sweetwater, Tennessee, a tiny town named for its sweet springs, invites you to slow down, unwind, and be transported to a simpler time as you stroll through its quaint, quiet streets. Located smack-dab in the middle between Chattanooga and Knoxville (about an hour's drive either way), Sweetwater is home to Sweetwater Main Street, aka the "Sweetest Street in Tennessee." The street, which earned its nickname thanks to its storybook charm and welcoming Southern hospitality, is the perfect getaway location for a much-needed break or a romantic weekend with its adorable shops, quaint eateries, and cozy inns.
Sweetwater is an idyllic jumping-off point to explore the region and a great place to retreat after the day's adventures. Get a taste of city life in Knoxville's bustling Market Square or get lost on the open road along the Cherohala Skyway in the Appalachians, named one of America's top scenic byways as well as one of the top ten motorcycle rides in North America according to the Discovery Channel, before heading back to the sweet, slower pace in Sweetwater. From its charming main street to its neighboring adventures, you'll fall in love with the Smoky Mountain foothills region and small-town American life.
Spending the day on Mainstreet in Sweetwater, Tennessee
To make the most of your time in Sweetwater, you'll need to perfect the art of "moseying" in order to match the relaxed pace of the locals as you wander in and out of the town's locally-owned shops and cafes. Start with a morning cuppa and perhaps a sweet treat at Cup Runneth Over Coffeehouse. Then, pop into the town's many boutiques, markets, and antique shops, where you're sure to find a unique treasure or two.
When it's time for lunch, there's something for everyone on the sweetest street in Tennessee. Whether you're craving Southern barbeque, Asian cuisine, or Mexican fare, Main Street has you covered. There's also the Sweetwater Creamery, which is ready to satisfy your sweet tooth whenever the mood strikes. For dinner, The Lazy Beagle, a casual grill and pub with comfort food for every taste, is a great spot to chow down. Plus, it's got a full bar and rooftop dining for those perfect-weather evenings.
History buffs will also have a sweet time in Sweetwater. Go on the historic sites walking tour and step back in time to discover the town's history, including its logistical role during the Civil War, the Sweetwater train car, which would pass through town on its route from New York City to New Orleans, and a working hand-cranked antique elevator circa 1906, just to name a few attractions. If you're an art lover, you'll also enjoy the mural walk around town, which offers plenty of postable photo opportunities.
More to explore and where to stay in Sweetwater
Adventure seekers can head out to Craighead Caverns and explore the largest underground lake in the country from a glass bottom boat, just ten minutes down the road from Sweetwater. After exploring The Lost Sea, consider taking a short drive south to Tsali Notch Vineyard, home to gorgeous mountain views and the largest Muscadine vineyard in the state. Or simply enjoy a day out at Sweetwater Valley Farm, where you can partake in family-friendly tours and a tasty lunch featuring their world-famous cheeses.
Sweetwater also offers unique accommodations to make your visit sweet and special. You can stay in the heart of town at the Remedies Inn, a luxe boutique hotel overlooking Circle Park. Located a block or two off Main Street are two Airbnb visitor favorites: Oak Street Orleans, a charming two-story rental that will transport you straight to The Big Easy, and The Carriage House, an 1882 historical structure that served as a public library for 60 years before being remodeled into a gorgeous vacation rental property. You can also get off the beaten path of Main Street and book your stay at Whistlestop Manor, an estate built in 1859 just five minutes drive from Main Street. In addition to their gorgeous grounds and cozy rooms, they also host fun events like murder mystery dinners and arts and crafts nights.