Oregon's Century-Old Quiet Park Is A Peaceful Portland Gem With Scenic Views From A Cinder Cone Volcano
Portland is brimming with parks. From under-the-radar city green spaces that rank among the West Coast's most beautiful to the largest urban forest in the U.S. with some of Oregon's prettiest trails, each park in Rose City offers its own little slice of Pacific Northwest heaven. While Laurelhurst is perfect for pondside picnics and Forest Park is a hiker's nirvana, the best spot for quiet outdoor retreats with sweeping city views is Mount Tabor Park.
Situated atop a dormant cinder-cone volcano on the east side of Portland, the forested park looms 636 feet above the city, making it feel a world away from the buzzing metropolis below, yet close enough to admire its urban beauty.
Nominated as America's First Urban Quiet Park in 2023, the century-old oasis — which dates back to 1909 — is the perfect destination for escaping the city without actually leaving it. Hike to the summit on a scenic paved walking path, spread a picnic blanket out on the grass, and take in the best view of Portland from one of its most sparkling outdoor gems.
Embrace natural and urban beauty at Mount Tabor Park
Half the adventure of Mount Tabor Park is the journey to the top. If you're driving, park your vehicle on the street along Southeast 60th or in the main lot by the Visitors Center at the park's north entrance. TriMet bus routes 4, 15, and 71 also make stops on the park's borders in case you're relying on public transit. From the ground, there are several ways to reach the summit. If you want to get a workout, climb the 282 steps to the top, which are broken up into a series of steep, forest-lined staircases. For a relatively softer climb, you can hike (or bike) the 2.4-mile out-and-back trail paved with volcanic cinder that winds up to the top of the butte. Whichever option you choose, your labored breaths will be rewarded with a breathtaking city view from the peak, which is exceptionally stunning at sunset.
With acres of verdant grassy expanses blanketing the ground under the shade of native trees, there are plenty of spots that are perfect for rolling out a picnic blanket or a yoga mat. For waterside lounging, spread out along the gentle slopes of one of the park's sparkling open reservoirs. If you'd rather grab a more formal seat, you'll find benches scattered throughout the park, as well as picnic tables located in the Mount Tabor East Picnic Area. You can even plop a seat on a piano bench during the summer when Piano Push Play — a local organization that refurbishes pianos and places them in outdoor spaces around the city — adorns the top of Mount Tabor with an 88-key beauty to be enjoyed by music and nature lovers alike.
Events at Mount Tabor and adventures beyond the park
Open daily from 5 a.m. to midnight; Mount Tabor Park offers a quiet nature-filled retreat at any time of day. While you're free to wander whatever time of year you'd like, the park hosts a variety of events that you may want to plan your visit around. During the warmer months, the free Urban Nature Series hosts everything from Bird Walks to Tree Guide Walks, each two-hour educational tour highlighting a different facet of Mount Tabor's beautiful wildlife. For a full calendar of events, visit their website here. If you're visiting in the summer, check out the free Summer Concerts at the Caldera Amphitheatre, which features live music performances, food vendors, and an array of family-friendly activities. In August, don't miss the annual Portland Adult Soapbox Derby Race and watch a colorful parade of young at heart grown-ups speed down the hill in hand-decorated carts.
Beyond the park, you'll find sweet spots to explore in the walkable neighborhood surrounding the butte. Take a short stroll to Rain or Shine Coffee House on the corner of Southeast 60th and Southeast Division, a charming local spot where you can order some of the best coffee in America and nibble on fresh-baked pastries. For lunch, grab a slice at The Blind Onion Pizza & Pub on Southeast 60th and Southeast Belmont. If you're willing to venture a little further, walk about a mile down Southeast Belmont to Movie Madness, one of Oregon's last remaining video stores that hides a cinematic museum, an unmissable Portland attraction.