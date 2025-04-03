Oregon's Century-Old Quiet Park Is A Peaceful Portland Gem With Scenic Views From A Cinder Cone Volcano

Portland is brimming with parks. From under-the-radar city green spaces that rank among the West Coast's most beautiful to the largest urban forest in the U.S. with some of Oregon's prettiest trails, each park in Rose City offers its own little slice of Pacific Northwest heaven. While Laurelhurst is perfect for pondside picnics and Forest Park is a hiker's nirvana, the best spot for quiet outdoor retreats with sweeping city views is Mount Tabor Park.

Situated atop a dormant cinder-cone volcano on the east side of Portland, the forested park looms 636 feet above the city, making it feel a world away from the buzzing metropolis below, yet close enough to admire its urban beauty.

Nominated as America's First Urban Quiet Park in 2023, the century-old oasis — which dates back to 1909 — is the perfect destination for escaping the city without actually leaving it. Hike to the summit on a scenic paved walking path, spread a picnic blanket out on the grass, and take in the best view of Portland from one of its most sparkling outdoor gems.