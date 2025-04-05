This Infamous American Theater Is A Wildly Historic Spot In Washington, D.C. For Informative Tours
Washington, D.C., is packed with countless iconic sites, remarkable monuments, and history museums to see on your trip — but make sure not to overlook a tour of Ford's Theater. It is best known as the place where the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, was assassinated on April 14, 1865. His killer, white supremacist John Wilkes Booth, learned that Lincoln was in support of giving citizenship to Black Americans and made a plan to murder Lincoln at his favorite theater while he was watching the play "Our American Cousin." Booth, who was a stage actor himself, snuck into the part of the theater where the president was sitting and shot him from behind. Today, the theater is open to the public as a museum, teaching visitors not only about the violent attack that occurred there in 1865 but also about the Civil War and the legacy of Lincoln in general.
Ford's Theater is just a 15-minute walk from the White House, so it's easy to fit into your Washington, D.C., sightseeing itinerary. Don't worry about planning your solo trip to D.C. around a tour, however. This historic site is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day), and you can book tickets online in advance for free on the official Ford's Theater website. However, there is much more to see and experience than just the museum. If you have the time, plan to see a play there — after all, it's still a working theater. You can also book a tour offered on-site by Ford's Theater to learn everything there is to know about the history of this fascinating place.
What tours can you take at Ford's Theater?
Indeed, if you're interested in learning more about Lincoln's assassination and the life and legacy of the president in general, you just can't miss a guided tour. A simple and fun way to avoid the Washington, D.C., crowds is to book tickets for a Ford's@5 Tour. This unique experience lets you into Ford's Theater after it closes at 5 p.m., and might just be one of the best activities for adults on vacation in the city. After you've explored the building and learned all about the events of the assassination, the people who saw it, and the trial that followed, you'll be able to enjoy a 30-minute open dialogue with your knowledgeable guide. This final portion of the tour also involves enjoying some wine and cheese, plus you'll get to ask any questions you might have about the theater and what happened.
If you're looking for something appropriate and engaging for older kids or just hoping for a more active experience, consider signing up for History on Foot, Investigation: Detective McDevitt. This tour — also offered by Ford's Theater — combines all the essential theatrical and historical elements while taking visitors on a 90-minute walk around downtown D.C. The tour is led by a performer acting in the role of a real-life detective who investigated the murder of Abraham Lincoln.