This Arizona State Park Is A Secret Paradise For Beachfronts, Desert Camping, And Endless Outdoor Adventure
Waking up in River Island State Park, you're surrounded by the sound of gentle waves lapping against the shore, with the towering Buckskin Mountains catching the first light of dawn. At River Island State Park, camping along the Colorado River is a quiet retreat in the heart of the Arizona desert. Though Arizona is home to many underrated state parks, this one stands out as a lesser known gem. Located about an hour from the low-cost, waterfront city of Needles, California, this small but awe-inspiring park is the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Framed by rugged mountains and the flowing Colorado River, the park even has (as its name indicates) a tiny island just offshore.
River Island State Park is a secluded extension of Buckskin Mountain State Park, but it has its own unique appeal. Tucked into a cove, it's smaller and more private, with just 37 campsites, including eight right on the sandy beach. Campers can choose between waking up steps from the water or retreating to the quieter sites further back. No matter where you set up, the park is full of opportunities to explore — from kayaking and hiking to spotting desert bighorn sheep or watching waterfowl drift along the river.
Year-round outdoor fun at River Island State Park
During the warmer months, River Island State Park's sandy shore is a cove for swimming, jet skiing, kayaking, and boating. A picnic area with barbecue stands invites you to grill up a meal with a view, and when the sun gets too intense, there's always the refreshing river just steps away. Boaters can take advantage of the park's launch ramp and head out onto the Colorado River — keep in mind that the narrow channels around the small island require careful navigation, with buoys in place to help guide the way. As temperatures drop in the winter, the park holds its own as a prime fishing spot, where anglers commonly reel in bass, catfish, and carp.
For those who prefer exploring on land, River Island State Park has two hiking trails that showcase the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert. The Wedge Hill Trail is a short but rewarding 0.5-mile hike to scenic overlooks, while the 6.5-mile Buckskin Trail offers a more intrepid trek, connecting River Island and Buckskin Mountain State Park. Along the way, keep an eye out for desert wildlife like coyotes, red-tailed hawks, collared lizards, and majestic bighorn sheep. Off-road enthusiasts will find even more adventure, as the park serves as a gateway to hundreds of miles of desert roads, perfect for ATV and dirt bike rides.
Camp at River Island State Park surrounded by desert and mountains
Visitors arriving at River Island State Park are welcomed by a charming little cactus garden at the campground entrance. The park's 29 RV-friendly, spacious campsites come equipped with water and electric hookups, while the eight beachfront sites are suitable for tent camping or smaller trailers. Amenities include fire rings and picnic tables, with clean restrooms, showers, and a dump station available to campers. Many visitors rave about the park's well-maintained facilities, with one reviewer named Elizabeth G. on The Dyrt saying, "It's quiet, the staff is super friendly and I had the best shower here that I've had at any campground I've been to during my 7 weeks on the road." Just note that cell service and Wi-Fi can be limited.
River Island Market — just a quarter mile outside the park — is a must-visit while in the area, where you'll find groceries, gas, and a small deli. A Tripadvisor reviewer even described it as an "oasis in the desert" thanks to its fresh food and convenience. To get to River Island State Park, the nearest major airport is Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, about three hours away by car. From there, a scenic drive through the Mojave Desert will bring you to the park. Regional travelers can also fly into Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, which is just under two hours away by car. If you have time, consider continuing upstream to Lake Mohave, an uncrowded, breathtaking desert lake for even more waterfront scenery and outdoor adventure.