This Arizona State Park Is A Secret Paradise For Beachfronts, Desert Camping, And Endless Outdoor Adventure

Waking up in River Island State Park, you're surrounded by the sound of gentle waves lapping against the shore, with the towering Buckskin Mountains catching the first light of dawn. At River Island State Park, camping along the Colorado River is a quiet retreat in the heart of the Arizona desert. Though Arizona is home to many underrated state parks, this one stands out as a lesser known gem. Located about an hour from the low-cost, waterfront city of Needles, California, this small but awe-inspiring park is the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Framed by rugged mountains and the flowing Colorado River, the park even has (as its name indicates) a tiny island just offshore.

River Island State Park is a secluded extension of Buckskin Mountain State Park, but it has its own unique appeal. Tucked into a cove, it's smaller and more private, with just 37 campsites, including eight right on the sandy beach. Campers can choose between waking up steps from the water or retreating to the quieter sites further back. No matter where you set up, the park is full of opportunities to explore — from kayaking and hiking to spotting desert bighorn sheep or watching waterfowl drift along the river.