Hidden At The Foot Of Arizona's Camelback Mountain Is An Elegant Resort With Pools And Specialty Dining

Scottsdale's Sonoran Desert is dotted with many sprawling resort oases, but the most luxurious (and legendary) is The Phoenician. Built in the mid-1980s, the palatial paradise may seem like a mirage with its lavish construction of Carrera marble, pure gold, and mother-of-pearl in the shadow of Camelback Mountain. Across its 250 acres is found a veritable tapestry of lush golf greens, glittering swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and sand-toned villa-inspired buildings. Guests of the 645 accommodations, which range from spacious guest rooms to sleek multi-bedroom residences, have no need to leave the property. With multiple restaurants and bars, shopping boutiques, a pampering spa, and an 18-hole golf course, this luxe compound has drawn return guests for decades with its endless amenities and welcoming hospitality. Beyond the resort, Phoenix's outdoor and cultural pursuits also beckon, such as hiking the iconic Camelback Mountain or touring Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural masterpiece Taliesin West. Conclude your day back at this fantasy of a resort, relaxing by the fire pits and gazing at Camelback as it glows in the setting sun before savoring a delicious dinner.

The Phoenician is located in Scottsdale, Arizona, about a 20-minute drive from Phoenix Sky International Airport, which boastsa mile-long 'fitness trail' that offers unique desert, mountain, and city views. The best time to visit The Phoenician is between October and April, when comfortable temperatures hover from 67 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, ideal for outdoor activities like hiking or golfing. The summer months can be extremely hot with average highs exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit between June and August.