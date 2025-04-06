Hidden At The Foot Of Arizona's Camelback Mountain Is An Elegant Resort With Pools And Specialty Dining
Scottsdale's Sonoran Desert is dotted with many sprawling resort oases, but the most luxurious (and legendary) is The Phoenician. Built in the mid-1980s, the palatial paradise may seem like a mirage with its lavish construction of Carrera marble, pure gold, and mother-of-pearl in the shadow of Camelback Mountain. Across its 250 acres is found a veritable tapestry of lush golf greens, glittering swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and sand-toned villa-inspired buildings. Guests of the 645 accommodations, which range from spacious guest rooms to sleek multi-bedroom residences, have no need to leave the property. With multiple restaurants and bars, shopping boutiques, a pampering spa, and an 18-hole golf course, this luxe compound has drawn return guests for decades with its endless amenities and welcoming hospitality. Beyond the resort, Phoenix's outdoor and cultural pursuits also beckon, such as hiking the iconic Camelback Mountain or touring Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural masterpiece Taliesin West. Conclude your day back at this fantasy of a resort, relaxing by the fire pits and gazing at Camelback as it glows in the setting sun before savoring a delicious dinner.
The Phoenician is located in Scottsdale, Arizona, about a 20-minute drive from Phoenix Sky International Airport, which boastsa mile-long 'fitness trail' that offers unique desert, mountain, and city views. The best time to visit The Phoenician is between October and April, when comfortable temperatures hover from 67 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, ideal for outdoor activities like hiking or golfing. The summer months can be extremely hot with average highs exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit between June and August.
Staying and dining at The Phoenician
While Camelback Mountain's many surrounding romantic resorts are idyllic getaways for couples, both families, groups of friends, and couples will adore The Phoenician. All of The Phoenician's guest rooms and suites are decorated in calming earth tones with floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios or balconies framing panoramic vistas. The Canyon Suites at the Phoenician offers a boutique hotel experience within the larger resort, as well as its own private swimming pool for guests. Larger families and groups will want to book the multi-bedroom residences at the Canyon Suites, while honeymooners or couples will love spacious one-bedroom suites or intimate casitas on the property. The resort's top accommodation is the 4,000-square-foot Presidential Suite with stunning views over the golf course and mountains.
Dining at The Phoenician is a delight, and even if you are not staying at the resort, make a reservation at one of the restaurants. The resort's premier restaurant, J&G Steakhouse, is open for dinner daily in its glass-enclosed contemporary dining room overlooking the magnificent Sonoran Desert. If the weather is lovely, dine alfresco on the spacious outdoor patio under the stars. The menu features indulgent starters such as chilled shellfish platters and black truffle cheese fritters and entrees of wagyu tomahawk ribeye and grilled lobster. For more casual all-day dining, savor Southwest-inspired dishes at Mowry & Cotton or hearty tavern fare at The Phoenician Tavern. The elegant Afternoon Tea service transports a beloved British tradition to the Arizona desert with scones, finger sandwiches, and a wide assortment of freshly brewed teas, while the glamorous Thirsty Camel bar is perfect for a sunset drink or night cap. And around the property, other dining outlets abound, from the poolside bistro Kalio Kabobery to the 19th Hole grill at the golf course.
What to do at The Phoenician
The Phoenician is the perfect base for active and leisure travelers in the heart of Scottsdale. The iconic swimming pools in the center of the resort boast serene adults-only areas, as well as a kid-friendly waterpark. For an elevated experience, book a luxury cabana at the tranquil and sparkling Mother-of-Pearl Pool, named for the $1 million mother-of-pearl design that lines the pool, a nod to the hotel's 1980s extravagance. "I spent one of our days at the Mother of Pearl pool cabanas and it made our whole weekend!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Never was there a time we needed to ask for dry towels, more water or a fresh drink. "
For even more relaxation, visit The Phoenician Spa, a soothing sanctuary with a full menu of treatments, including massages, body scrubs, facials, and salon services. The spa is also crowned by a serene rooftop pool and offers saunas, steam rooms, and hot tubs. Active types will be excited by the resort's incredible Athletic Club, home to a fully equipped fitness center, as well as multiple courts for tennis, pickleball, and basketball. And golfers will want to tee off on the resort's 18-hole par-71 golf course unfurling beneath the impressive hulk of Camelback Mountain. Off property, there's so much to discover in surrounding Phoenix and Scottsdale. While avid hikers will want to embark on the challenging trails to the summit of Camelback Mountain, families should head to Butterfly Wonderland, America's largest butterfly pavilion, which is a vibrant indoor rainforest about a 15-minute drive from the resort.