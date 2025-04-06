This Coastal California Trail Near Carmel-By-The-Sea Is A Very Easy Hike With Unmatched Pacific Views
Even if you ignore the iconic cities of L.A. and San Francisco or its nine spectacular national parks, California still has an abundance of magical destinations to visit. Unsurprisingly, many of these areas lie along California's roughly 840 miles of Pacific coastline. One California coastal region that has long attracted vacationers, photographers, and spiritual seekers alike is the enchanting region of Big Sur. With sublime beaches, mountains, and woodlands along the Pacific, Big Sur and its seaside cliffs have long drawn comparisons to Italy's Cinque Terre, and other similarly celebrated regions. While the entire Big Sur region contains plenty of unmissable hiking trails, one particular trail stands out for both outstanding views and unique features. The picturesque Cypress Grove Trail is not only an easy, scenic walk along the Pacific. It's also a haven for some of the rarest flora on Earth.
The Cypress Grove Trail is a fairly short scenic path through California's Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, a top Big Sur outdoor destination. But though the trail is less than a mile long, it makes up for its lack of length with seemingly endless, Instagram-worthy shots of the charming Big Sur landscape and the vast majesty of the Pacific Ocean. What sets the Cypress Grove Trail apart from other Big Sur hikes is how it frames its gorgeous Pacific views through some of the most beautiful — and most endangered — trees on Earth. And far from being a remote coastal wilderness, the Cypress Grove Trail and Point Lobos are just a short drive from top Big Sur communities like Carmel-by-the-Sea and Monterey.
The Cypress Grove Trail has coastal scenery you won't find anywhere else
The Cypress Grove Trail is a 0.9-mile loop through Point Lobos' natural rocky cape jutting into the Pacific from the mainland. Despite its short length, the trail provides a comprehensive tour of the many lovely coves protected by Point Lobos' rocky outcrops. Throughout the hike, you'll pass by the photogenic Headland Cove, Pinnacle Cove, and Cypress Cove. You'll also have plenty of spots to diverge and explore other amazing Point Lobos areas, like the dramatic North Point prominence. Despite the rugged coastal terrain all around you, the Cypress Grove Trail itself is quite easy and well-maintained, with limited steep climbs and plenty of well-marked paths.
Once-in-a-lifetime Pacific views from a short and well-maintained trail would, alone, make the Cypress Grove Trail worth the stop. But the real draw is the distinctive natural wonder that gives the trail its name. Much of the trail's 0.9 miles passes through Point Lobos' Allan Memorial Grove, which protects a rich forest of incredibly rare Monterey cypress trees. These beautiful trees were once abundant up and down California's coastline. However, as the region's climate changed, their habitat shrank to a few acres across Big Sur.
Today, you can only find these remarkable trees in two small locations: Point Lobos, and the nearby Carmel Bay, where the iconic Lone Cypress — aka "the most photographed tree on Earth" — overlooks the Pacific at Pebble Beach. During the hike along the Cypress Grove Trail, you can also see other lovely examples of Big Sur flora, including Monterey pines, coast live oaks, blue blossoms, coyote brush, and California coffeeberry, all blending in a magnificent symphony of coastal beauty.
Point Lobos may be the crown jewel of California's Big Sur
The Cypress Grove Trail can generally be completed in around 20 minutes at a moderate walking pace (though, with so many scenic areas, you may spend much more time just stopping to take pictures). Yet the Point Lobos State Natural Reserve as a whole is one of the crown jewels of California's formidable state park system. Point Lobos has several miles of more extensive hiking trails that pass through the park's beaches, coastal forests, and unique geology, all while providing endless incredible shots.
Unique flora aside, Point Lobos is also an excellent place for wildlife watching. The Cypress Grove Trail and other hiking routes provide ample views of the Point Lobos State Marine Reserve and State Conservation Area just offshore. Here, you have an excellent chance to see Big Sur's famed marine life, including whales, dolphins, seals, sea lions, and sea otters. If you want a more immersive experience of Big Sur's marine ecosystem, the Point Lobos State Natural Reserve is also one of California's top destinations for scuba diving!
Point Lobos is just a 15-minute drive from the Monterey Regional Airport and less than three hours from San Franciso International Airport. The Cypress Grove trailhead at the Sea Lion Point parking lot is also right off California's famed Highway 1, making it a perfect stop on an unforgettable Highway 1 road trip along California's striking coast. The nearby cities of Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea also have plenty of lodging options for overnight stays. But while a multi-day Big Sur adventure will have plenty of amazing experiences, the relatively brief hike along the Point Lobos Cypress Grove Trail may be the highlight of your trip!