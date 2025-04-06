This Coastal California Trail Near Carmel-By-The-Sea Is A Very Easy Hike With Unmatched Pacific Views

Even if you ignore the iconic cities of L.A. and San Francisco or its nine spectacular national parks, California still has an abundance of magical destinations to visit. Unsurprisingly, many of these areas lie along California's roughly 840 miles of Pacific coastline. One California coastal region that has long attracted vacationers, photographers, and spiritual seekers alike is the enchanting region of Big Sur. With sublime beaches, mountains, and woodlands along the Pacific, Big Sur and its seaside cliffs have long drawn comparisons to Italy's Cinque Terre, and other similarly celebrated regions. While the entire Big Sur region contains plenty of unmissable hiking trails, one particular trail stands out for both outstanding views and unique features. The picturesque Cypress Grove Trail is not only an easy, scenic walk along the Pacific. It's also a haven for some of the rarest flora on Earth.

The Cypress Grove Trail is a fairly short scenic path through California's Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, a top Big Sur outdoor destination. But though the trail is less than a mile long, it makes up for its lack of length with seemingly endless, Instagram-worthy shots of the charming Big Sur landscape and the vast majesty of the Pacific Ocean. What sets the Cypress Grove Trail apart from other Big Sur hikes is how it frames its gorgeous Pacific views through some of the most beautiful — and most endangered — trees on Earth. And far from being a remote coastal wilderness, the Cypress Grove Trail and Point Lobos are just a short drive from top Big Sur communities like Carmel-by-the-Sea and Monterey.