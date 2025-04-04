One Of Europe's Most Beautiful Destinations Is A Peaceful Dutch Island Covered In Vibrant Tulips

Would you sell your house to buy a single flower? In the 17th century, the asking price for a single Semper Augustus tulip peaked at ten thousand guilders – enough money to buy a grand townhouse on the most expensive canal in Amsterdam. Collectors prized these rare "broken tulips" with flaming streaks of red and white. There were rumored to be less than a dozen in existence, all owned by Amsterdam's wealthiest man, driving the price of these scarce flowers even higher.

The mania for tulips crashed spectacularly in 1637 and has been an early lesson in speculative investing ever since, but the Dutch's love for these colorful flowering bulbs endures. Every spring, tulip lovers hunt for the best places to see the flowers. The Keukenhof Garden outside of Amsterdam, the world's largest flower garden, is open only eight weeks a year and is host to more than a million visitors during this period.

To see tulips without the crowds, take a detour to the quiet island of Goeree-Overflakkee just south of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. If you're coming from across the pond, you'll need to book a flight to Amsterdam and then head south to Rotterdam, just an hour by bus or train. Alternatively, if traveling within Europe, the train is also a good option, with railways connecting cities across the continent. If you plan on visiting multiple locations around the Netherlands, renting a car is the most flexible way to get around. From central Rotterdam, it's a further 45-minute drive to the island, or one hour by bus from the city's Zudplein station.