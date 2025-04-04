One Of Europe's Most Beautiful Destinations Is A Peaceful Dutch Island Covered In Vibrant Tulips
Would you sell your house to buy a single flower? In the 17th century, the asking price for a single Semper Augustus tulip peaked at ten thousand guilders – enough money to buy a grand townhouse on the most expensive canal in Amsterdam. Collectors prized these rare "broken tulips" with flaming streaks of red and white. There were rumored to be less than a dozen in existence, all owned by Amsterdam's wealthiest man, driving the price of these scarce flowers even higher.
The mania for tulips crashed spectacularly in 1637 and has been an early lesson in speculative investing ever since, but the Dutch's love for these colorful flowering bulbs endures. Every spring, tulip lovers hunt for the best places to see the flowers. The Keukenhof Garden outside of Amsterdam, the world's largest flower garden, is open only eight weeks a year and is host to more than a million visitors during this period.
To see tulips without the crowds, take a detour to the quiet island of Goeree-Overflakkee just south of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. If you're coming from across the pond, you'll need to book a flight to Amsterdam and then head south to Rotterdam, just an hour by bus or train. Alternatively, if traveling within Europe, the train is also a good option, with railways connecting cities across the continent. If you plan on visiting multiple locations around the Netherlands, renting a car is the most flexible way to get around. From central Rotterdam, it's a further 45-minute drive to the island, or one hour by bus from the city's Zudplein station.
Mind your manners when seeing Dutch tulips
Today, the Netherlands is the biggest exporter of tulips and other fresh flowers, dominating 40% of the world market. From April to late May is the best time to visit, just as the bulbs are blooming. The fields rotate yearly, but some of the best towns for tulip viewing are Dirksland, Middelharnis, Nieuwe-Tonge, and Oude-Tonge. You can rent a car to tour the area, or consider indulging in one of Rick Steves' favorite bike trips. The island organizes a cycle and walking tour through the fields every April to help visitors enjoy the best of the season.
While it may be tempting to wander into the fields for the perfect Instagram pic, don't do it! While it's fine to take photos, walking into the tulip fields can damage the flowers and spread disease. "I've told people for years that they should not walk inside tulip fields in The Netherlands," warns Dutch tour guide Manon Van Schagen. "The tulips are part of a billion-euro industry and are not here for your Instagram or TikTok photo or video. Tourists have been causing tens of thousands of euros of damage to Dutch tulip farmers. You do not want to be one of those."
If you do want to gather your own tulips, head to a "pluktuin" or "plucking garden" like Bloemenliefde in Oudorp. For a fee, you can pick your own bouquet.
Water sports and wildlife in Goeree-Overflakkee
Though they're undeniably gorgeous, there are more than tulips on the island. Goeree-Overflakkee is also home to some of the Netherlands' best beaches. Ouddorp has a long strip of wild dunes that stretches for nearly 11 miles. With a steady wind, this is the perfect place for kite-surfing and other water sports. The island is also a great place to see local wildlife. The Tijn Bird Observatory in Stellendam is an amazing construction designed for birdwatching: A giant egg-shaped platform that sits right on the edge of the Scheelhoek bird reserve. It's a popular place for sea birds like terns and gulls, but also migratory water birds such as ducks, egrets, and spoonbills; if you're lucky, you may even catch sight of some wild flamingos.
You can also visit A Seal, a care center and sanctuary for seals. If you call in advance, you can find out when they'll be releasing their patients back into the wild for a truly special visit. If you keep heading south, you'll cross over to the region of Zeeland, where wild horses roam the sandy beaches.
The sunnier it gets, the more popular camping is in this area, which is why there are plenty of campsites available. There are also many bed and breakfasts nestled in between the tulip fields and towns. The Lust & Last Homestead provides wood cabins for glamping on their developing "food forest" — a new model of agriculture that tries to incorporate more of wild nature into farming. Whether you're there to view the tulips or see the island's other sights, wherever you go on Goeree-Overflakkee, you're bound to find yourself surrounded by nature in bloom.