A Route From The Midwest To The East Coast Is The Best Roller Coaster Road Trip Full Of Parks And Beauty
Road trips are an amazing summer adventure. There's something almost magical about getting in the car and just heading wherever the road takes you. If you're someone who likes the idea of a summer trip but you want structure and don't know how to get started, an already-established path can be a great option. For someone who loves the beauty of nature and the chance to get their heart pumping with roller coasters, there is one perfect trip that offers parks and beauty.
The Roller Coaster Tour, named by Journeyscape in November 2024, takes you on an adventure starting in Wisconsin all the way to New Jersey. However, it's not just a straight shot from this Midwest state to the East Coast. It also takes a languid route all the way down to Georgia before making its way back north on a trip just under 3,000 miles over an estimated 16 days. The name comes from some of the attractions along the trip. Not only do you get to see lots of majestic scenery, but you also have the chance to stop and visit several great amusement parks and try some of the best roller coasters found in the United States.
According to Hertz, there are 13 notable stops to visit, including destinations like Dollywood, Busch Gardens, Kings Island, and Mount Olympus. Though you can take this road trip at any time of the year, it's a good idea to do so during the peak season, which generally runs from April to September or so. This is because most of the parks close for the winter season, especially the water parks.
Start strong on your road trip with destinations in Wisconsin and Michigan
The road trip starts at Mount Olympus, a water and theme park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. There are plenty of fun rides to help you cool off before the trip, but make sure to pack a change of clothes, as driving for hours in a wet outfit is no fun. According to the Hertz road trip, Hades 360 is the ride to try, featuring loops, large drops, and even an underground tunnel. Once you're done there, enjoy the drive alongside Lake Michigan and maybe find a few spots along the way to stretch your legs or have a picnic while taking in the beautiful water.
You'll also go to Michigan, stopping at Michigan's Adventure, another water park mixed with an amusement park. Try Shivering Timbers, a mile-long wooden roller coaster. If you need to cool off, they also have plenty of water slides and rides. Though you go through Illinois on your way to Michigan, there are no stops in this state for the road trip. If you don't mind adding one more, you can visit Illinois' holiday-themed amusement and water park just outside of bustling Chicago, known as Santa's Village Amusement and Water Park.
Despite missing some parks, the road trip does have you stop at some of the best in the United States. For example, one of America's oldest amusement parks on a beautiful beach and a massive Midwest gem is called Cedar Point, and it is the third stop on this trip. There are rides for everyone, no matter what you like, but Hertz recommends Millennium Force.
Stick in and around Ohio for several stops
Most of the focus in this part of the trip is on the edges of Pennsylvania and Ohio, where you'll spend some time along the shores of Lake Erie. The next stop is Waldameer Park in Erie, Pennsylvania. One of their rides, the Ravine Flyer II, is regularly in the top 10 for best wooden coasters in the world, and it is also the fastest and largest in the state, according to Waldameer's website. There are a lot of child-friendly rides as well for those traveling with kids, such as a scenic train ride and Frog Hopper, which bounces children up and down in imitation of a frog's jump.
After that, you will head to the lower part of the state, near Pittsburgh, to try out Kennywood. This park has a little of everything, from spooky boat rides to indoor spinning roller coasters. If you want something more extreme, Spinvasion and Phantom's Revenge are two rides to try. Take time to explore the surrounding nature as well, as Pittsburgh has plenty of parks, gorges, waterfalls, and stunning buildings in and around the city.
Finally, you'll head back into Ohio to explore a park called Kings Island on the southwest side of the state. It is full of thrilling rides, including Banshee, Adventure Express, and Backlot Stunt Coaster. The park has plenty of family-friendly rides too, if you want something a little calmer. Just before you leave the state, you'll pass through Cincinnati, home of one of America's biggest grocery stores and a Midwest gem often called a "theme park of food."
Three spots you don't want to miss while heading south
Indiana, Tennessee, and Georgia are the next stops on the list. To start, the trip takes you to Park Holiday World, located in Santa Claus, Indiana. Most of the rides are kid-friendly and not terribly thrilling, though there are a few, like The Voyage, that are sure to make your heart pound. Park Holiday World is pocket-friendly as well, with free drinks, parking, and even sunscreen. The owners recommend visiting in June on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the best time.
After that, you're heading to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The park is owned by the famous Dolly Parton. In addition to several amazing rides like Thunderhead, Lightning Rod, and Mystery Mine, the park also hosts events all year round, including fireworks shows, harvest festivals, and live music. Dollywood–and several other spots on this list–is considered part of the best amusement parks in the U.S. that aren't Disney World due to their charms, variety, and fun rides. The park is also not all that far from the Great Smoky Mountains, where there are charming small towns and captivating scenery to enjoy if your views while driving aren't enough.
When you finally get your fill of Tennessee, it's time to head down to Atlanta, where you'll visit Six Flags Over Georgia. Known as the "Thrill Capital of the South," according to its website. Even if you've been to the park before, you might not have tried everything. As of March 2025, there is a new ride, known as the Georgia Gold Rusher. It's considered to have a maximum thrill level.
The final leg of the Roller Coaster Tour
This final leg encompasses four stops. The first is Carowinds in North Carolina. It is a water park and an adventure park in one. They have plenty of exciting rides, including the Barracuda Blasters, Caroline Cyclone, and Fury 325, allowing you to get a perfect balance of water, excitement, and enjoyment. The second is Busch Gardens in Virginia. This park is one you could spend days exploring, especially if you go during some of their more impressive events like the Food and Wine Festival. Don't forget the rides, including The Big Bad Wolf, new as of 2025. You also don't want to miss Apollo's Chariot, DarKoaster, or Tempesto. You will be close to the coast here, and it's a great place to stop and spend a few hours on the beach if you need to cool down and don't mind filling your car with sand.
One of your last stops is Virginia's "only destination with two parks in one," a thrill-seeker's paradise known as Kings Dominion. Though the Intimidator 305 is the most recommended coaster to check out at the park, it's definitely not the only reason King's Dominion is worth visiting. It's also great for a hot day, as the second part of the park is known as Soak City and comes with plenty of fun water rides.
This trip ends at Six Flags in New Jersey. The park contains dozens of rides, including thrilling coasters sure to make you scream, family-friendly adventures, and even a safari. With so much to choose from, it's a great place to stop your road trip and try out some one-of-a-kind rides.
How to prepare for this roller coaster road trip
You don't need to schedule every minute, but you should know your general timetable for the day, including when you plan to stop and where you are sleeping. You may even want to roughly plan out which gas stations to stop at so you don't have to worry about running out of fuel in the middle of nowhere. It's a good idea to underestimate how far you will drive rather than overestimate. You don't want to push yourself too hard when you're tired, and slowdowns can happen at any point, messing up a tightly planned schedule. You have to consider stops for food, gas, and bathroom breaks, too.
It's a good idea to plan out your room and put it into the GPS, as well as write it down somewhere in case you forget or something happens. Having a bit of redundancy helps to ensure that everything still works, even if things go wrong. Another trick is to make sure all the items you need are within easy reach, especially items you'll want while driving. Snacks, drinks, your phone, wallet, and sunglasses should all be placed somewhere you or a passenger can easily reach.
You also want to make sure you're mentally prepared for the drive, and you can start by steering clear of these reckless mistakes during your next road trip. By doing so, you can help to make sure your ride is safe and relaxing, as well as ensure that everyone has fun. Don't forget to give yourself some wiggle room so you can stop and enjoy all the scenery you pass by as well.