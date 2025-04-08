A Route From The Midwest To The East Coast Is The Best Roller Coaster Road Trip Full Of Parks And Beauty

Road trips are an amazing summer adventure. There's something almost magical about getting in the car and just heading wherever the road takes you. If you're someone who likes the idea of a summer trip but you want structure and don't know how to get started, an already-established path can be a great option. For someone who loves the beauty of nature and the chance to get their heart pumping with roller coasters, there is one perfect trip that offers parks and beauty.

The Roller Coaster Tour, named by Journeyscape in November 2024, takes you on an adventure starting in Wisconsin all the way to New Jersey. However, it's not just a straight shot from this Midwest state to the East Coast. It also takes a languid route all the way down to Georgia before making its way back north on a trip just under 3,000 miles over an estimated 16 days. The name comes from some of the attractions along the trip. Not only do you get to see lots of majestic scenery, but you also have the chance to stop and visit several great amusement parks and try some of the best roller coasters found in the United States.

According to Hertz, there are 13 notable stops to visit, including destinations like Dollywood, Busch Gardens, Kings Island, and Mount Olympus. Though you can take this road trip at any time of the year, it's a good idea to do so during the peak season, which generally runs from April to September or so. This is because most of the parks close for the winter season, especially the water parks.