The Popular European Country Where Solo Female Travelers Are Most Likely To Be Catcalled On The Street

One Sunday in 2021, a male student at a university in Madrid threw open the window at his all-male student residence and began hurling explicit insults and abuse at the all-female residence hall across the way. A mob of male students quickly joined in, jeering and chanting with him. The incident, caught on camera, went viral for the blatant display of sexual harassment of female students. It was widely condemned with the Spanish Prime Minister weighing in on the verbal assault and it led to a national discussion of whether cat-calling — the sexual harassment of women on public streets — should be made a legal offense.

A 2016 survey by the Jean Jaures Foundation found that Spain reported more cases of so-called wolf-whistling, than Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and the U.S. A 2021 survey by Plan International in Spain found that nearly 80% of women respondents had experienced sexual harassment on city streets. In an attempt to counter the problem of gender violence and sexual harassment, Spain passed the "Only Yes Means Yes" law in 2022, aimed at tougher penalties, including fines for cat-calling and sexual harassment. So, what should solo female travelers know about planning a trip to Spain?