Arizona's Upcoming Billion-Dollar Resort Will Boast Awe-Inspiring Amenities For A Wildly Luxurious Getaway
Arizona and Nevada share more than just breathtaking desert landscapes and a border — they also have rich Old West history, major sports teams, and, perhaps unexpectedly, world-class luxury resorts that double as entertainment meccas. Las Vegas has long been famous for its over-the-top experiences, like zooming down a water slide through a shark tank, earning it the title of the "most fun city in America." But now, the Phoenix area is emerging as a vacation hot spot for those who crave big shows, extravagant pools, and unforgettable attractions, thanks to a new resort with a staggering billion-dollar-plus construction budget. Yes, billion with a B.
The VAI Resort is nearing completion in Glendale, Arizona, a rapidly growing city less than 10 miles from Downtown Phoenix. Already home to world-class sports and premier shopping, Glendale is anything but outdated. But with the arrival of VAI Resort, the city is about to reach a whole new level. Designed as a luxurious destination with amenities for all, this billion-dollar resort is set to redefine entertainment in the Valley of the Sun.
Sports, spas, and serious eats at VAI Resort
Glendale is already a major draw for sports fans: It's the spring training home for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox and has hosted the NCAA Final Four twice (in 2017 and 2024) and three Super Bowls (2008, 2015, and 2023). The city is also home to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, which has been ranked among the top NFL stadiums for mouth-watering food. Best of all, the new resort is just steps away from the venue.
If sports aren't your thing, you may have never considered visiting this area, but VAI could change your mind. Sprawling across 60 acres, VAI Resort features four hotel towers with more than 1,100 rooms (some allowing visitors to watch concerts from the balcony), more than 10 restaurants, a world-class, 20,000-square-foot spa, and a fully integrated entertainment concept — meaning the property is designed to host everything from massive music festivals across its outdoor stages to intimate live performances in stylish lounges. Chef José Andrés is among the chefs slated to open one of the luxury dining concepts, which is sure to be a draw on its own.
And then there's the awe-inspiring pool, described as bringing the beach to the desert in the property's Konos Island area. In addition to temperature-controlled water, even the sand will be cooled to ensure summer fun. Plus, the Mattel Adventure Park will offer immersive attractions inspired by Barbie (including her Beach House), Hot Wheels, and Thomas the Tank Engine, making it a destination for families as well as luxury travelers.
When will VAI Resort open?
So, when will all this magic be ready? That's the billion-dollar question. The resort and Mattel Adventure Park have been planned and under construction since 2020. Initially, a different developer launched the project, but VAI took over in 2022, expanding on the idea and the footprint. As of now, the property is set to open in phases, starting in late 2025. VAI says the first phase will include one of the four towers and the adjacent outdoor amphitheater — a state-of-the-art venue already open for bookings.
This impressive venue aims to attract A-list musicians, with features like giant moving LED screens, systems that allow stage elements to fly in and out for dynamic backgrounds, and cutting-edge engineering, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for both performers and the audience. There's even literal magic at play, with tunnels underneath the stage area, measuring almost a linear mile long, that use many of the same principles as Disneyland to keep the magic hidden. Superstars will be able to arrive underground and appear almost out of nowhere from beneath the stage. Thousands of people will be able to watch the concerts via 7,000 stadium-style seats, a pit at the edge of the stage, 149 rooms with balconies facing the stage, and VIP Skyboxes with center-stage views, private bars, and more. There's no word yet on when more phases of the project will open.