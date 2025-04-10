Arizona's Upcoming Billion-Dollar Resort Will Boast Awe-Inspiring Amenities For A Wildly Luxurious Getaway

Glendale is already a major draw for sports fans: It's the spring training home for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox and has hosted the NCAA Final Four twice (in 2017 and 2024) and three Super Bowls (2008, 2015, and 2023). The city is also home to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, which has been ranked among the top NFL stadiums for mouth-watering food. Best of all, the new resort is just steps away from the venue.

If sports aren't your thing, you may have never considered visiting this area, but VAI could change your mind. Sprawling across 60 acres, VAI Resort features four hotel towers with more than 1,100 rooms (some allowing visitors to watch concerts from the balcony), more than 10 restaurants, a world-class, 20,000-square-foot spa, and a fully integrated entertainment concept — meaning the property is designed to host everything from massive music festivals across its outdoor stages to intimate live performances in stylish lounges. Chef José Andrés is among the chefs slated to open one of the luxury dining concepts, which is sure to be a draw on its own.

And then there's the awe-inspiring pool, described as bringing the beach to the desert in the property's Konos Island area. In addition to temperature-controlled water, even the sand will be cooled to ensure summer fun. Plus, the Mattel Adventure Park will offer immersive attractions inspired by Barbie (including her Beach House), Hot Wheels, and Thomas the Tank Engine, making it a destination for families as well as luxury travelers.