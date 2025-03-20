2025's Most Anticipated Hotel Openings Across The Globe
While new hotels seem to pop up all the time, 2025 holds some particularly exciting debuts for travelers. Well-known and ultra-luxury brands plan to spread their wings to new markets, while boutique properties have chosen to call exclusive, remote destinations home. You can expect offerings ranging from beachfront resorts to stylish stays in vibrant metropolitan cities around the globe. Whether you prefer glamping for outdoor exploration and wildlife encounters or checking in to hotels known for their extravagance and Instagram-worthy environs, 2025 has something new for you.
Hotel openings serve as excellent sparks for travel inspiration; whether you want a fresh idea for a new destination or already have plans to head to these areas, this list will help kickstart the planning process. From carbon-neutral accommodations to tranquil beach retreats, these 2025 hotel openings have generated the most buzz thanks to factors like brand reputations and unique locations.
Few & Far Luvhondo, Waterpoort, South Africa - January 2025
The founders of upscale outdoor accommodation brand Under Canvas created the carbon-neutral travel company Few & Far, which opened its first eco lodge, Luvhondo, in early 2025. In fact, the resort has a carbon sequestration project on property, making it carbon-negative. Tucked into the Soutpansberg mountains of Limpopo, South Africa, the property offers only six cliffside suites spaced out so that each boasts plenty of privacy. Each suite comes with air conditioning, a spacious deck, and a private plunge pool.
At Few & Far Luvhondo, wildlife plays a central role. Each party will get their own private guided safari when they stay at the property. The hotel also features a solar-powered cable car (scheduled to open in May) cheekily named the Solfari which allows guests to observe the wild animals from the air. "We wanted to reimagine the safari experience in a way that was clean, green, left a minimal footprint and could allow guests to travel across the mountain in a more unusual way," co-founder Sarah Dusek shared with Bloomberg. Additional experience possibilities range from a day trip to track samango monkeys to mountain biking in the area.
Regent Bali Canggu, Indonesia - January 2025
Canggu has become one of the most popular parts of Bali, with luxury resorts like the Regent starting to take hold. Regent Bali Canggu boasts 150 suites and villas that start at 818 square feet. All of the rooms come decked out with teak bathtubs and rain showers. For the ultimate luxury, consider booking the two-bedroom oceanfront penthouse complete with a private infinity pool.
The hotel's design heavily leans on Balinese heritage and Indonesian artwork. Six swimming pools dot the property, with the first Regent Spa slated to debut at the resort later in the year. Two signature restaurants have already opened their doors, with a third on the way. Families traveling with children should also keep an eye out for the kids' club scheduled in the works.
Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Liberia, Costa Rica - February 2025
The Ritz-Carlton already enjoys a reputation as a luxury hotel group, but the Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties take it up a notch. These accommodations offer a more intimate feeling in remote locations, complete with unspoiled nature. Only eight Ritz-Carlton Reserves exist in the world; the latest, Nekajui, joined the lineup in February 2025. Located in Costa Rica on the Peninsula Papagayo, it's the brand's first property in Central and South America. The Palmares Preserve, a 250-acre sanctuary composed of three distinct ecosystems, surrounds the resort.
The Ritz-Carlton constructed the resort using locally sourced material with sustainability in mind. It has 107 ocean-facing rooms and suites, along with three luxury treetop tents and a few exclusive multi-bedroom villas. Travelers looking for a reset should consider Nekajui, as it has an expansive wellness spa with a hydrotherapy pool and signature treatments that incorporate local ingredients. You'll also find half a dozen dining options on property, including Puna from famed Peruvian chef Diego Muñoz and the suspended treetop bar Ámbar.
Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 2025
Dubai's newest luxury resort, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, stands out even in a city known for its high-end hotels. The beachfront property sits next to the group's other iconic hotel: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Architect Shaun Killa designed Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in a curved shape reminiscent of a superyacht. "We designed it to have an emotional impact, a true sense of arrival that makes people feel something the moment they arrive," Killa explained to Forbes. Only 16 stories high with 387 rooms, it doesn't compare in height to Burj Al Arab; however, it makes up for this in other ways.
As expected from Jumeirah, Marsa Al Arab goes big in a lot of aspects. Travelers have 11 restaurants and four bars to choose from within the hotel, ranging from Greek food to Japanese and French. The wellness area spans three stories, including a female-only floor and a 65-foot indoor pool. The hotel also comes with its own 82-berth marina that can accommodate superyachts.
The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort, Bandhavgarh, India - March 2025
India-based luxury hotel group Oberoi introduced a wildlife resort with air-conditioned glamping tents inspired by royal caravans of bygone days in mid-March. The tents at Vindhyavilas come complete with a canopied king-sized bed, plush armchairs, and a claw-foot bathtub. Some of the tents also offer a private pool.
The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort's location makes it even more special, as it sits in Ranthambhore National Park, a wildlife sanctuary known for its tiger conservation program. The lodge offers jungle drives and most guests report sightings of Bengal tigers. In addition to the big cats, the park serves as the home of Ranthambhore Fort, an UNESCO World Heritage Site that The Oberoi can arrange excursions to. The resort also offers plenty of romantic add-ons, including a private candlelit dinner by the lake or a picnic in a secluded garden.
Under Canvas Yosemite, Groveland, CA, United States - May 2025
Under Canvas has become one of the top luxury glamping brands in the United States, which may make it surprising that the company has waited so long to open its first California outpost. Under Canvas Yosemite will welcome guests this spring. The glamping camp will be located in an 80-acre, mountainside property near Groveland, the charming gateway to Yosemite National Park.
The camp will offer easy access to the national park thanks to the public transit bus stop right out front and its location only ten minutes from Yosemite's west entrance. The tents at the new Under Canvas will have all the amenities the brand is known for, such as comfortable king size beds, an ensuite bathroom, and a private deck. The camp will feature indoor and outdoor dining with California wines and beers, daily yoga, and activities for kids. All about the outdoors, the brand's Adventure Concierge will be on hand to help book different experiences ranging from rock climbing to whitewater rafting.
1 Hotel Melbourne, Australia - May 2025
Luxury and sustainably-minded hotel chain 1 Hotels will open its first property in Australia with 1 Hotel Melbourne. The hotel will be situated on the Yarra River and constructed using recycled and reclaimed materials, including timber from old wharfs and rail bridges. The property will incorporate a biophilic design that places nature at the forefront with over 2,000 live plants spread around the building.
The hotel will have 277 pet-friendly guest rooms equipped with rain showers, as well as 114 hotel-branded residences. Travelers can head to several dining options on the property, including a ground floor bar with riverfront views. You'll also find an indoor pool and a fitness center offering group classes and 1-on-1 training sessions. On the wellness side, guests can book services at the holistically-focused Bamford Wellness Spa and enjoy direct access to an expansive public park.
Waldorf Astoria New York, NY, United States - spring 2025
The Waldorf Astoria New York will reopen in spring 2025 following a major renovation. Given that the iconic location has not welcomed guests since 2017, this re-debut almost makes it feel like a new property. The story of the Waldorf Astoria New York started all the way back in 1893; a secret train track underneath the historic hotel even used to transport VIP guests.
The hotel has received a complete renovation, including the 375 guest rooms and suites all boasting a deep soaking tub, marble vanity, and calming neutral colors. "In addition to the breathtaking design and restoration of many of the beloved historical elements and details that made the original property so special, guests can look forward to some of the most spacious rooms in New York City," Managing Director for Waldorf Astoria Luigi Romaniello told Forbes.
The reimagined lobby will bring back the eye-catching 1893 World's Fair clock. Meanwhile, the dining options will include Lex Yard by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Anthony, as well as a Japanese restaurant and a bar. Guests also have a spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center to look forward to.
Faena New York, NY, United States - late spring 2025
Urban luxury hotel group Faena has built a reputation for its glamorous blend of art and culture to create not just a hotel but a vibrant district. Faena Miami Beach has been consistently named as the top hotel in Miami, and Faena will bring that same vision to New York City in spring 2025. Faena New York will open in the One High Line's East Tower.
Like the brand's other hotels, Faena New York will feature one-of-a-kind artwork from international creators. Designed by the Bjarke Ingels Group, it will have 120 guest rooms and suites. The hotel spa, Tierra Santa Healing House, will be an expansive wellness space at 17,000 square feet. The hotel restaurant will be one of New York's most anticipated restaurant openings as well, as it will feature famed Argentinian chef Francis Mallmann at the helm.
Four Seasons Resort Mykonos, Greece - summer 2025
Four Seasons will open a new resort in Mykonos this summer that might just inspire a fresh "White Lotus" season set in Greece. Four Seasons Resort Mykonos will perch above Kalo Livadi Bay and boast the whitewashed look typical of the Greek islands. Even better, the hotel's 94 rooms will all provide a view of the turquoise Aegean Sea.
Amenities will include an infinity pool (also with a water view), a spa, and fitness facilities. Four Seasons Resort Mykonos will offer a few distinct dining options, including an al-fresco Italian restaurant next to the pool and a modern kafenio (Greek cafe). Guests will have the option to access the resort via ferry or a short flight from the other Four Seasons location in Greece, Astir Palace Hotel Athens, making it fairly easy to arrange a full Four Seasons Greek vacation.
One&Only Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, MT, United States - summer 2025
Known for its collection of ultra-luxury resorts, One&Only will soon open its first resort in the United States. Not only that, but One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana will also be the brand's first ski resort. The Montana property designed by architect Olson Kundig will have quite the stunning array of sights, with 360-degree views of Lone Peak and Spanish Peaks. "One of the things that we've really stressed at Moonlight overall in our planning is we want to see ridge tops and not rooftops," Kevin Germain, vice president of Moonlight Basin, shared with Explore Big Sky.
Moonlight Basin will feature 73 guest rooms and suites spread over six buildings along with 19 cabins and some private homes. Guests can visit six different on-property dining options, including a Japanese steakhouse and a terrace bar. Of course, no ultra-luxury ski resort lacks a ski-in/ski-out option, so One&Only will have its own ski lodge with a gondola that will bring resort guests to Big Sky's Madison Base. Skiing aside, there are plenty of summer adventures to take on in the area, from horseback riding to fly fishing.
Mandarin Oriental Vienna, Austria - summer 2025
Vienna's city center will welcome the latest Mandarin Oriental hotel this summer. Thanks to its central location, it will serve as a great base for exploring Vienna and its famous coffee culture, the Vienna Opera House, and more. The project is a renovation of a historic building previously used for a commercial law court in the District One neighborhood.
The Mandarin Oriental Vienna will consist of 163 rooms, suites, and residences with interiors by the award-winning studio, Goddard Littlefair. The design pays homage to Vienna's Modernist era with welcoming soft hues. Amenities will include a large indoor pool, fitness center and the exclusive Mandarin Oriental Spa with eight treatment rooms. Two restaurants, a coffee lounge, and a bar will keep guests fueled throughout the day. While the details of the dining options remain under wraps, the luxury hotel brand has earned a reputation for its excellent culinary offerings.
Ardbeg House, Islay, Scotland - fall 2025
Whisky lovers, especially scotch lovers, should keep an eye out for the opening of Ardbeg House, which will take the place of the old Islay Hotel in the fishing village of Port Ellen, Scotland. The Glenmorangie Company, which operates the Ardbeg Distillery located just a few miles away, owns the new offering. The renovation will keep the Islay Hotel's main structure while refreshing the interior with a whimsical design.
Each of the hotel's twelve rooms will feature unique decorations with themes related to Islay or whisky. A stay at Ardbeg House will also include complimentary tours or tastings at Ardbeg Distillery, plus free breakfast. After all, most guests come to Islay for the scotch distilleries. For true whisky lovers, though, the main draw of a stay may be the exclusive whisky bottlings, available only to hotel guests to try. Booking have opened for stays starting in fall 2025.
The Cooper, Charleston, SC, United States - fall 2025
Named after the river it will overlook, The Cooper will be the first downtown waterfront hotel in the charming city of Charleston in South Carolina. Thanks to its location next to the Waterfront Park, it will provide easy walking access to the city center's restaurants, making the future luxury hotel a great base for travelers to explore Charleston. "We're combining this resort feel within a city," Lukus Grace, managing director of The Cooper, highlighted (via Charleston Regional Business Journal). "You're surrounded by this lush landscaping, looking out over the Charleston Harbor ... and within five minutes you could leave the hotel, walk to some of the great dining Charleston has, or some of the great shopping on King Street, and that's not something that happens anywhere else."
Construction started in 2019 to convert an office building to the upcoming hotel. The Cooper will offer 191 rooms in the six-story building and four different dining options, including a seafood restaurant and a rooftop bar which will sit next to the hotel's infinity pool. It will also have its own private marina and offer cruising boats for guests, a yacht for dinner cruises, and a water taxi to Daniel Island. Additionally, a 7,000-square foot wellness spa will welcome guests who want to relax and refresh.
Origins Astral Lodge, Costa Rica - November 2025
The Origins brand launched in 2018 with the debut of its sustainable Luxury Lodge in Costa Rica. It plans to open its second property, Astral Lodge, in Bijagua by the close of 2025, in addition to rebranding its original offering as Origins Floral Lodge. Unlike its Floral counterpart, Astral will have two- to four-bedroom lodges ideal for families and group travelers. Local architect Mario Aviles and design firm Gensler created Origin Astral Lodge's unique design in collaboration with the indigenous Maleku tribe.
True to the name, Astral will feature a celestial theme, from the rings of Jupiter that will adorn guestroom ceilings to large rocks meant to look like meteorites. The lodge will also offer stargazing and astrology talks. "There are very interesting topics that bring back the ancient Indigenous groups with their deep knowledge about the cosmos," Claudia Silva, general manager of Origins Luxury Lodge, highlighted, per TravelAge West. Astral plans to further drive home its family-friendly nature by providing access to a complimentary kids' club for children 4 to 14 years old.
Lake Como Edition, Italy - 2025
Edition Hotels tend to offer contemporary luxury combined with a specialized flair tailored to each individual location. The Edition brand currently operates 19 locations around the world and will soon expand with a new hotel on Italy's famed Lake Como. The property will be a renovation of a 19th century building on the western shore of the lake, bringing modern services while honoring the site's history and heritage.
All of the 145 rooms and suites at Lake Como Edition will boast a lake view and the amenities will include a spa and a floating pool. Details on the dining option have yet to surface, but the hotel will have multiple restaurants and bars. When it opens, Edition's latest addition may just become one of the best places to stay on Lake Como.
Methodology
Islands curated its list of the most anticipated 2025 hotel openings using announcements and press coverage. To make the cut, a pick had to fall into one of two categories: a renowned brand entering a new market (i.e., One & Only's first U.S. opening) or a boutique hotel offering a standout concept and location (ex., The Oberoi's wildlife resort in a tiger reserve).