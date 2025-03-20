2025's Most Anticipated Hotel Openings Across The Globe

While new hotels seem to pop up all the time, 2025 holds some particularly exciting debuts for travelers. Well-known and ultra-luxury brands plan to spread their wings to new markets, while boutique properties have chosen to call exclusive, remote destinations home. You can expect offerings ranging from beachfront resorts to stylish stays in vibrant metropolitan cities around the globe. Whether you prefer glamping for outdoor exploration and wildlife encounters or checking in to hotels known for their extravagance and Instagram-worthy environs, 2025 has something new for you.

Hotel openings serve as excellent sparks for travel inspiration; whether you want a fresh idea for a new destination or already have plans to head to these areas, this list will help kickstart the planning process. From carbon-neutral accommodations to tranquil beach retreats, these 2025 hotel openings have generated the most buzz thanks to factors like brand reputations and unique locations.