The Incredible Convenience Feature Most Airports In The World Have But America Is Lacking

However, Smart Carte doesn't only operate in the United States. Changi Airport in Singapore, for example, uses Smart Carte trolleys and is able to offer them to passengers for free. This works because, in Changi, which is home to one of the most bizarre airport attractions in the world, Smart Carte is able to still make money by providing other services to passengers for a fee, like luggage storage and porter services. But it's also not Smart Carte that decides to charge travelers — that's up to airport management.

Most airports abroad find other ways to pay for luggage carts in order to provide them for free to passengers. For example, the Toronto Pearson International Airport is able to offer free luggage carts due to a partnership with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). Airports across India also offer free luggage carts, purchased and provided by the Airports Authority of India.

All this doesn't change the fact that luggage carts in the U.S. are not free. So, how can you deal with this problem? First, to avoid luggage costs like cart rentals make sure to choose the best luggage (here is how travel pro Rick Steves recommends you choose luggage for an international trip). Four-wheeled suitcases are easy to handle and glide along airport floors, making it so you may not even need a cart. It's a good idea to invest in a trusted brand with a robust track record, like this one that flight attendants swear by. However, if all else fails and you need a luggage cart but don't have the right currency on hand to pay for it, one Redditor-recommended hack is to go outside the airport to arrivals and grab one that wasn't returned.