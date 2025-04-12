Travelers Ranked This Popular European Amusement Park As The World's Most Disappointing Tourist Trap

Alton Towers is a historic site that was once the private estate of the Talbot family, Earls of Shrewsbury. The grounds were opened in 1860 as an attraction to earn income to maintain the grounds. Thousands came to watch acrobats and animal performers, fireworks displays, and concerts. During World War II, the government requisitioned it for use as a military training camp. It wasn't until the 1980s that it became a theme park with the arrival of its iconic Corkscrew rollercoaster.

Today, more than 2 million visitors a year come to Alton Towers. It's undeniably popular and plenty of visitors have a great day riding the roller coasters. So, what makes it disappointing? Negative reviews say too many people and too much money. Long queues for rides, pricey food, and parking all contributed to the feeling of being ripped off according to Tripadvisor reviewers.

"Brilliant rides as always, shame about the prices and availability," said one reviewer. Another visitor wrote: "Half of the rides were closed due to technical difficulties which meant queues for other rides were nearly 2 hours each. Only got on 4 rides all day. Take your own food too as prices are very high and food isn't nice." Yet another critic griped: "Very disappointing day out, the main rides kept breaking down, only managed to get on 4 rides in the day. Food and drinks were overpriced. Total waste of time and money, will not be returning in a hurry."