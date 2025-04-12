A Dazzling Lakeshore Loop In Michigan Is 'The Hike Of A Lifetime' With Waterfalls And Scenic Cliffs
Michigan borders more of North America's Great Lakes than any other state, a geographical perk that affords it gorgeous beaches and shorelines rivaling America's Atlantic and Pacific coasts. Due to its much larger population and greater geographic accessibility, Michigan's Lower Peninsula gets most of the attention. However, the less-visited Upper Peninsula is a much more pristine and immersive Great Lakes destination, boasting charming small towns, amazing outdoor excursions, and some of the best lakeside views in the country. Upper Peninsula parks offer gorgeous adventures on both land and in the water, including some of the Midwest's most scenic hikes. One particular Upper Peninsula trail that should rank high on any trekker's bucket list, touted by some as the "hike of a lifetime," is the Chapel Loop in Michigan's ethereal Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Pictured Rocks is arguably the crown jewel of the Upper Peninsula's outstanding Great Lakes beauty. Protected and administered by the National Park Service, Pictured Rocks is close to the Upper Peninsula's pristine and breathtaking paradise of Munising. As an outdoor destination, Pictured Rocks contains virtually everything that makes Michigan's Great Lakes shores so beautiful, from picturesque lakeside cliffs to serene beaches, and even enchanting waterfalls. And while you'd have a hard time finding a trail in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore that doesn't include amazing scenery, the Chapel Loop Trail is your best bet for experiencing the best the park has to offer in one unforgettable hike.
An unforgettable tour along many of the best sights in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Michigan has some truly incredible outdoor destinations, from the remote wilderness of Isle Royale National Park to the underrated yet scenic paradise of Bois Blanc Island. Yet Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore may have them all beat when it comes to picture-perfect views and fantastic lakeside experiences. Much of the park's 42 miles of shoreline along the Lake Superior coast features eye-catching beaches, immense dunes, and lovely lakeside forests. However, the park's defining feature is undoubtedly its epic, sandstone cliffs, many of which reach heights as high as 200 feet above the water!
The Chapel Loop Trail is an excellent way to experience many of Pictured Rocks' top sights in a single day. From the parking area, the trail follows a roughly 10-mile loop through the park's lovely forest region and out across the Lake Superior shoreline. During the first section of the hike, you will pass by Mosquito Falls, arguably the most beautiful inland falls in the park. Once you get to the lake itself, you'll be treated to expansive views of the park's famed lakeside cliffs and unique rock formations at the scenic Grand Portal Point.
After you've gotten enough pictures, you can move on to Chapel Beach, famed for its charming bluffs and bright sand. Here, you can also get great shots of the famed Chapel Rock, a tall and complex sandstone pillar carved by wind and water erosion, and bearing a single white pine tree. If you bring your swim gear, Chapel Beach is also a great place to go swimming and cool off after a long hike. Following the lakeside jaunt, Chapel Loop concludes with a journey past Chapel Falls, another one of the park's loveliest waterfalls.
A stunning display of Lake Michigan's ancient beauty
The Chapel Loop Trail is an excellent way to explore many of the best features of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. However, the trail's pristine character does mean that it may not be as accessible as others. The park's Chapel Road is a less-developed backcountry route that can be difficult to travel, especially during times of peak tourism. Fortunately, Pictured Rocks has around 100 miles of equally amazing hiking trails that will take you past natural wonders like Munising Falls, Sand Point Beach, and a distinctive rock formation known as "Miners Castle," among others.
You might also visit the ravishing Grand Sable Dunes, explore the unique ecosystem of the Sand Point Marsh, or stop at the historic Au Sable Light Station to see one of the most photo-worthy lighthouses on the Great Lakes. If you're tired of hiking, you can also spend a day kayaking or boating on Lake Superior to see the park's most scenic sites from the water.
If you're staying overnight, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has both drive-in campgrounds and backcountry camping options. The nearby city of Munising also has plenty of cozy lodging if you'd prefer to stick to modern comforts. The Upper Peninsula as a whole is not quite as easy to access as other Great Lakes destinations. If you want to fly in, your best bet is the Sawyer Regional Airport in the city of Marquette, about an hour's drive from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Much like the awe-inspiring scenic drive along Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula, however, Pictured Rocks makes for great road trips. If you don't mind a lengthy drive, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is about four to five hours from Milwaukee and about six hours from Detroit and Chicago.