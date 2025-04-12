A Dazzling Lakeshore Loop In Michigan Is 'The Hike Of A Lifetime' With Waterfalls And Scenic Cliffs

Michigan has some truly incredible outdoor destinations, from the remote wilderness of Isle Royale National Park to the underrated yet scenic paradise of Bois Blanc Island. Yet Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore may have them all beat when it comes to picture-perfect views and fantastic lakeside experiences. Much of the park's 42 miles of shoreline along the Lake Superior coast features eye-catching beaches, immense dunes, and lovely lakeside forests. However, the park's defining feature is undoubtedly its epic, sandstone cliffs, many of which reach heights as high as 200 feet above the water!

The Chapel Loop Trail is an excellent way to experience many of Pictured Rocks' top sights in a single day. From the parking area, the trail follows a roughly 10-mile loop through the park's lovely forest region and out across the Lake Superior shoreline. During the first section of the hike, you will pass by Mosquito Falls, arguably the most beautiful inland falls in the park. Once you get to the lake itself, you'll be treated to expansive views of the park's famed lakeside cliffs and unique rock formations at the scenic Grand Portal Point.

After you've gotten enough pictures, you can move on to Chapel Beach, famed for its charming bluffs and bright sand. Here, you can also get great shots of the famed Chapel Rock, a tall and complex sandstone pillar carved by wind and water erosion, and bearing a single white pine tree. If you bring your swim gear, Chapel Beach is also a great place to go swimming and cool off after a long hike. Following the lakeside jaunt, Chapel Loop concludes with a journey past Chapel Falls, another one of the park's loveliest waterfalls.