Beat The Crowds Of Arizona's Antelope Canyon At A Section That Offers A 'More Personal Encounter'
If Arizona is on your travel bucket list, chances are you've seen photos of its red and orange-hued slot canyons and the Instagram-famous Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed spots in the state. These once-hidden gems are now some of the most visited spots, and getting in isn't always easy. Advance reservations and guides are required for some of the slot canyons, tours fill up fast, and many visitors say they're rushed through the experience — on top of the steep price. But there's another option: Antelope Canyon X. It offers the same dramatic sandstone walls and photo-ready backdrops of this stunning network of canyons without the crowds. Per Taadidiin Tours, the experience is a "more personal encounter" that lets you form a stronger connection with nature.
Canyon X is part of the same canyon system as the more well-known Upper and Lower Antelope Canyon, a stunning slot canyon known for its vivid colors and easy access from Las Vegas. Unlike those heavily trafficked areas, which are served by multiple tour operators, Canyon X is managed exclusively by one: Taadidiin Tours. That means you'll have just your group on your tour — fewer people, less noise, more time to take it in, and a chance to learn about the family who call this area home. If you're thinking about adding Canyon X to your Arizona itinerary, there are a few things to know before you go.
Why is it called Canyon X?
Geologically, Canyon X is unique. It features both an "A"-shaped section (narrow at the top, wide at the bottom) and a "V"-shaped section (wide at the top, narrow at the bottom), while Upper Antelope is only "A" and Lower is only "V." There is one spot in Canyon X where the "X" can be seen from below, creating a photo unlike anything you'll find on the other two tours. It's also one of the only areas in the system that still offers dedicated photography tours — something no longer available at Upper or Lower. The pace here is slower, too. Reviewers say you'll have time to take all the photos you want, and the guides will often help you get the perfect shot. Video is not allowed unless you get a permit from the Navajo Tribal Park in advance. This rule is strictly enforced.
In addition to the stunning scenery, you'll also learn about the Navajo family that has called this land home since the 19th century. The descendants of Hastiin Tádídínii have maintained a presence in this area for eight generations. During the 1860s, amid the Long Walk — a forced relocation of the Navajo people by the U.S. government — Tádídínii utilized these canyons as a refuge to evade capture. The canyon is sacred, and visitors are asked to respect the rules and the land.
What to expect at Antelope Canyon X
Once you've settled on the tour you want, it's best to book online. The company does accept walk-ins when they can, but if you're traveling in for the experience, reserve your spot in advance. You can't visit any part of Antelope Canyon without a Navajo guide. As of this writing, hiking tours at Canyon X start at about $45, while photography tours start at about $135. All tours also require a permit, which is added at checkout. Booking directly through Taadidiin Tours will save you money compared to third-party sites. Tours run daily starting at 9 a.m., with the last tour departing at 3 p.m. They leave every 40 minutes. Groups of five or more can book a private tour.
From the parking lot, you'll meet your guide and take a 10-minute van ride down a dirt road to the canyon entrance. There, you'll descend about 200 feet on a stairway made of railroad ties (or a dirt path, if you prefer). The total walking distance is about one mile. The climb back up leaves many breathless — so save some energy for the return. You're allowed to carry a water bottle and your phone or camera. No video, tripods, or extra gear unless you've booked the photography tour. Runners may want to consider signing up for the Antelope Canyon X half marathon or 10K held each year. It's a thrilling race through the canyon with proceeds benefiting the Navajo Nation. Hydration packs are welcome for the event to cut down on waste. If you're up for another big adventure, you can also check out nearby Waterholes Canyon, another underrated sandstone canyon with fewer crowds.