Beat The Crowds Of Arizona's Antelope Canyon At A Section That Offers A 'More Personal Encounter'

If Arizona is on your travel bucket list, chances are you've seen photos of its red and orange-hued slot canyons and the Instagram-famous Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed spots in the state. These once-hidden gems are now some of the most visited spots, and getting in isn't always easy. Advance reservations and guides are required for some of the slot canyons, tours fill up fast, and many visitors say they're rushed through the experience — on top of the steep price. But there's another option: Antelope Canyon X. It offers the same dramatic sandstone walls and photo-ready backdrops of this stunning network of canyons without the crowds. Per Taadidiin Tours, the experience is a "more personal encounter" that lets you form a stronger connection with nature.

Canyon X is part of the same canyon system as the more well-known Upper and Lower Antelope Canyon, a stunning slot canyon known for its vivid colors and easy access from Las Vegas. Unlike those heavily trafficked areas, which are served by multiple tour operators, Canyon X is managed exclusively by one: Taadidiin Tours. That means you'll have just your group on your tour — fewer people, less noise, more time to take it in, and a chance to learn about the family who call this area home. If you're thinking about adding Canyon X to your Arizona itinerary, there are a few things to know before you go.