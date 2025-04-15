Here's What You Need To Know About The Scary Tsunami Evacuation Signs That Are All Over Oregon's Coast

Few things interrupt the blissful calm of vacation mindset like coming face to face with a tsunami evacuation sign during your beach getaway. A desperate stick figure scrambles up an incline as a towering wave barrels forward, while "Tsunami Hazard Zone" appears in unmissable letters. Along the Oregon Coast, you'll find these signs (and many others like them) in abundance.

These signs are part of Tsunami Outreach Oregon, a community-driven program aimed to raise awareness about tsunami and earthquake safety and increase survival odds in the event of a tsunami. Signs identify streets within the tsunami inundation zone and roads leading to safe areas or mass gathering points. And, while it's unlikely a tsunami will impact your next vacation at Cannon Beach or another Oregon coastal playground, it's important to be prepared and know the risks.

The Oregon Coast is prone to tsunamis due to its location along the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ), a 700-mile-long "megathrust" fault that runs offshore from British Columbia to northern California. Most of the time, tectonic plates move incredibly slowly and harmlessly, but every once in a while they become stuck, releasing a massive amount of energy in the form of an earthquake when they break free. When this happens along a seafloor, it can then trigger a tsunami. The more stress and tension accumulate along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the larger the earthquake and tsunami will be.