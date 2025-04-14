Do You Have To Go Through TSA Again For Connecting Flights?

Airports are chaotic enough — but throw in TSA security lines with long wait times, and suddenly, everything becomes a test of patience. It's no surprise travelers have cooked up every hack imaginable to get through faster. Some boldly live by the "airport theory" trend and show up just 15 minutes before takeoff. Others throw money at the problem by using Clear before a flight, just to make the whole ordeal slightly more tolerable. After all, no one enjoys yanking out their electronics and tiny bottles of shampoo while holding up the line behind them. But the real kicker? Just when you think you've cleared security and can finally relax, you're asked to do it all over again during a layover. Yes, that actually happens.

Thankfully, this isn't always the case. If you're connecting from one domestic flight to another, you typically don't have to go through security again — unless your airport's terminals aren't linked within the secure zone. The same applies to domestic-to-international flights, though layout quirks can throw a wrench in the works. A quick check ahead can save you a major headache.

Now, if you're arriving in the U.S. on an international flight, brace yourself. After clearing customs and immigration, you'll usually need to recheck your bags and line up for TSA all over again before hopping on your domestic connection. And yes, even if you're just transiting through the U.S. between two international flights, you still have to play this tedious game: collect your bags, go through immigration, recheck, repeat. It's all a hassle, no doubt. But there's a glimmer of hope: The TSA is testing out the One Stop Security (OSS) initiative, which could let you skip the second screening entirely.