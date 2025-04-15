A Texas City Just Minutes From The Dallas Airport Boasts First-Rate Wine And Artisanal Shopping

Texans don't have to make the trek out to California's largest wine region to enjoy a glass of high-quality Cabernet. Wine country can be found much closer to home in the city of Grapevine, which is tucked away in the northeastern corner of the state, right next to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Named after the wild mustang grapes that flourished in the area, Grapevine certainly delivers on its name. This vino lover's playground is home to dozens of wineries, tasting rooms, and wine bars. There are even winery tours for those who want the whole kit and caboodle.

However, Grapevine is known for far more than just its fermented grape offerings. Like most Texas towns, the city has humble roots as a rural farming community. Grapevine was founded in 1844, just a year after the Treaty of Bird's Fort was signed. The peace agreement, made between the Republic of Texas and various Indigenous tribes, established a firm boundary line between the two entities, opening up the northern part of the state to settlers.

Grapevine, which is the oldest community in Tarrant County, has definitely burgeoned since then. More than 50,000 people now call the region home. But despite all the growth, old remnants of the town still withstand to this day — evidenced by the many homes that date back to the 1880s as well as the Historic Main Street District, a walkable area that's teeming with restaurants, art galleries, artisanal shops, and more.