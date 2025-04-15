A Texas City Just Minutes From The Dallas Airport Boasts First-Rate Wine And Artisanal Shopping
Texans don't have to make the trek out to California's largest wine region to enjoy a glass of high-quality Cabernet. Wine country can be found much closer to home in the city of Grapevine, which is tucked away in the northeastern corner of the state, right next to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Named after the wild mustang grapes that flourished in the area, Grapevine certainly delivers on its name. This vino lover's playground is home to dozens of wineries, tasting rooms, and wine bars. There are even winery tours for those who want the whole kit and caboodle.
However, Grapevine is known for far more than just its fermented grape offerings. Like most Texas towns, the city has humble roots as a rural farming community. Grapevine was founded in 1844, just a year after the Treaty of Bird's Fort was signed. The peace agreement, made between the Republic of Texas and various Indigenous tribes, established a firm boundary line between the two entities, opening up the northern part of the state to settlers.
Grapevine, which is the oldest community in Tarrant County, has definitely burgeoned since then. More than 50,000 people now call the region home. But despite all the growth, old remnants of the town still withstand to this day — evidenced by the many homes that date back to the 1880s as well as the Historic Main Street District, a walkable area that's teeming with restaurants, art galleries, artisanal shops, and more.
Wine down or shop it up in the Grapevine
California's underrated wine towns like Healdsburg have nothing on the Texas Grapevine. If you want to take advantage of all the best wine the city has to offer, then be sure to saddle up for the Urban Wine Trail. No, you won't need a horse. But you may need some stamina because the wine trail features a collection of nine different winery tasting rooms, all located in the Historic Main Street District area. To name a few, there's the Bull Lion Winery, the Landon Winery, and Bingham Family Vineyards, the latter of which is right next door to the Grapevine Visitor's Information Center. Cowboy boots are optional, but you must drink responsibly.
Whilst in the historic district, be sure to check out the many specialty shops and clothing boutiques lining Main Street. The kiddos can dive into Rocket Fizz's sweet assortment of candies, while the adults can enjoy alcohol-infused artisanal treats at the Chocolate Hangover, located just down the street. You could also travel across the proverbial pond to the British Emporium, which has shelves upon shelves stacked with proper British staples imported directly from the U.K.
Don't miss the many historic landmarks dotting the area, namely the Torian Cabin, the Millican Blacksmith Shop, and the Grapevine Calaboose, which was the town's first jail. For some family-friendly fun, take a ride on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad or see a historic farmhouse dating back to 1869 at the old Nash Farm. Want something even more educational? Head to the Grapevine Historical Museum or visit the Settlement to City Museums, a set of 19th-century buildings that include the Keeling House, the Donald School House, and the Cotton Ginner's Museum.
Where to stay in the Grapevine
As you can tell, Grapevine has some pretty awesome attractions to see. And the city's accommodations won't disappoint either. The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center takes the Lone Star State's unofficial motto of "everything's bigger in Texas" to a new level. The resort, which stands on the shores of Lake Grapevine, has just over 1,800 rooms, not to mention 4.5 acres of glass-covered atriums, several restaurants and bars, a spa, and even an indoor pool.
The Great Wolf Lodge Water Park is another great option, especially if you're traveling with kids. The resort features an 80,000-square-foot indoor water park filled with winding slides and pools, offering up a good splash for people of all ages. Of course, there's no shortage of staple brands like Holiday Inn and Hyatt if you prefer familiarity.
Want to see more of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area? Escape the Dallas crowds at the nearby Texas city of Waxahachie, which has many historical landmarks to see, including a lively downtown district lined with buildings from the 1880s.