Arizona's Remote Desert Hotel Where Rustic Charm Meets Luxury Surrounded By Iconic Natural Wonders

Northern Arizona may just be one of the most beautiful places in the entire United States. Home to the Grand Canyon and numerous other natural marvels, this desert region is a paradise for anyone who loves outdoor adventures. Most visitors stay at a chain hotel in the town of Page, but if you want a more secluded experience, consider the nearby Marble Canyon Lodge. The rustic hotel sits at the rim of Marble Canyon and boasts a postcard-worthy background that'll motivate you to get out of bed early just to enjoy the views.

This luxurious desert lodge recently completed extensive renovations that ensure updated rooms and comfort. Guests can choose between lodge rooms with ensuite bathrooms and desks or two-bedroom ranch cottages that have a private patio and a fully-equipped kitchen. The in-house Lonely JackRabbit Restaurant serves inventive dishes like a fried cactus breakfast burrito and blue corn pancakes. The restaurant offers sack box lunches for guests to take on the go as they set off on their daily adventures. If you need anything, you'll be able to get it at the Trading Post, which sells gifts, gear, and provisions, as well as Indigenous artwork. This space's lounge area acts as a gathering place for both travelers and locals. The property also has a coffee shop that sells ice cream and handcrafted cocktails and a nearby gas station. These amenities ensure that guests can get anything they need while enjoying being in a remote lodge in the middle of the desert.