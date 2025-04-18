One Of The Nation's Best Rodeos Is Hiding In A Wildly Underrated Washington City With A Bustling Downtown

In the Pacific Northwest (PNW), you'll find quiet, underrated beach towns full of charm and art, as well breathtaking mountain peaks resembling the Swiss Alps' serenity. In this region of the U.S., it's rare to see a man in full Western garb saddled up on a horse swinging a lasso in hand; however, in Washington, it's possible. The state isn't just centered around the Space Needle, fish markets, and Olympic National Park. If you take a short drive (just under two hours) southeast of Seattle, you'll hit the adorable small town of Ellensburg, which can also feel like the Wild, Wild West of the PNW come rodeo season.

This may ruffle some feathers, but when it comes to the Western tradition, there might be a new buck on the block gaining popularity. While the world's largest outdoor rodeo is held in a Wyoming town full of stunning architecture and history, the cozy city of Ellensburg is quite the competition, as it's considered one of the nation's best rodeo events in the nation, according to multiple sources, a reputable one being USA Today. It is also ranked as one of the prettiest small towns in Washington, as per World Atlas. So, while you might think it's just tumbleweeds, 10-gallon hats, and horses, there is so much more than meets the eye. After all, rodeo in Ellensburg is only during Labor Day Weekend (late August to early September).