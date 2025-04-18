One Of The Nation's Best Rodeos Is Hiding In A Wildly Underrated Washington City With A Bustling Downtown
In the Pacific Northwest (PNW), you'll find quiet, underrated beach towns full of charm and art, as well breathtaking mountain peaks resembling the Swiss Alps' serenity. In this region of the U.S., it's rare to see a man in full Western garb saddled up on a horse swinging a lasso in hand; however, in Washington, it's possible. The state isn't just centered around the Space Needle, fish markets, and Olympic National Park. If you take a short drive (just under two hours) southeast of Seattle, you'll hit the adorable small town of Ellensburg, which can also feel like the Wild, Wild West of the PNW come rodeo season.
This may ruffle some feathers, but when it comes to the Western tradition, there might be a new buck on the block gaining popularity. While the world's largest outdoor rodeo is held in a Wyoming town full of stunning architecture and history, the cozy city of Ellensburg is quite the competition, as it's considered one of the nation's best rodeo events in the nation, according to multiple sources, a reputable one being USA Today. It is also ranked as one of the prettiest small towns in Washington, as per World Atlas. So, while you might think it's just tumbleweeds, 10-gallon hats, and horses, there is so much more than meets the eye. After all, rodeo in Ellensburg is only during Labor Day Weekend (late August to early September).
What you can expect to see at the Ellensburg Rodeo
The Ellensburg Rodeo has a traditional spirit that's been kept alive since its beginning in 1923. It has not only evolved into a nationally recognized event, but it is also one of America's Top 10 Professional rodeos, and participants can win a hefty prize of $700,000 (via Ellensburg Rodeo). There's a lot at stake for these horseback cowboys, especially when they're up against 600 contestants. One of the biggest competitions is the Xtreme Bull Riding contest. So much so, the Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association is stopping in Ellensburg for their Xtreme Bulls Tour. Bull riders will get a chance to win a $112,500 purse.
The public attends Ellensburg's rodeo for more than just the competitions. There's a parade with floats, and participants include students from the town's high schools as well as city officials who march down the streets. Also, the Kittitas Valley Carnival and County Fair brings joy to those in attendance, as there is typically a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round, and carnival games. In the evening, there are live music performances at a concert called "Rockin' The Chutes," where many people watch country artists at the world-famous Behind The Chutes venue. Rodeo is a great way to boost tourism into Ellensburg, so people can also experience the lively city year-round in its antique downtown area.
Ellensburg's charming community and downtown area
The city of Ellensburg could nearly double as a TV show set for a soapy teen drama, such as "Riverdale" or "Ginny & Georgia". It's got the cute small-town charm with a hint of mystery and intrigue. One step into the downtown area, and you might be surprised to learn that one of the best rodeos happens not too far away from the city. The historic architecture, dating back to the 1800s, gives Ellensburg a timeless charm, and the community certainly adds to the atmosphere. Locals organize night markets, which are like mini street festivals, with food trucks and local business vendors, as well as daytime farmers' markets offering fresh produce.
With a rich history, Ellensburg also boasts a vibrant arts and culture scene, anchored by its Creative District. You can learn about the timeline through artifacts at Kittitas County Historical Museum or be a part of their First Friday Art Walks. These walks are a great way to discover new galleries and meet fellow art lovers. The town also offers pub crawls and brew festivals, staying true to its Pacific Northwest roots, as Washington is a state known for its wine and beer. Taste a hoppy pint at one of their local pubs or stroll on over to Gard's Tasting Room for a fruity varietal. Between the town's cultural lifestyle and community spirit, it all leads up to their most exciting event of the year, Rodeo, where old-school tradition is celebrated.