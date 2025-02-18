America's 'Trail Town USA' Is A Walkable Virginia Town Known For Picturesque Views And Southern Charm

The Appalachian Trail may be the longest and most-famous trail running through town but, if you aren't ready to commit to completing the whole thing, you can easily day hike a small section to see what it's like. Plus, on top of the A.T., there are plenty of options for trails in the Damascus area. The Virginia Creeper Trail, where you can bike through a tunnel of fall color, is a historic rail trail that crosses the Appalachian Trail and is known as one of the best bike paths in the U.S. While the section from Damascus to Whitetop is closed for the foreseeable future due to storm damage from Hurricane Helene, the section from Damascus to Abingdon is open. The trail even now allows e-bikes, which can be rented at local shops in town, some of which even offer shuttles to the trailhead.

Another must-do for many travelers in Damascus is to explore the Backbone Rock Recreation Area. Located only a 10-minute drive from town, the highlight of this park is hiking the short trail over the namesake, Backbone Rock, a manmade tunnel in a natural rock created through blasting. Located inside the expansive Cherokee National Forest, another popular trail here offers a close-up look at the nearly 50-foot-high Backbone Falls. If you are looking for a longer trek (that's not quite as long as the A.T.), the Iron Mountain Trail is a good choice. Approximately 23 miles each way, the South segment of the hike leads trekkers up and down mountain ridges into Tennessee. This hike can also be connected with the Appalachian Trail to create a 45-mile circuit.