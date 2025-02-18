America's 'Trail Town USA' Is A Walkable Virginia Town Known For Picturesque Views And Southern Charm
From scenic mountain ranges, beaches, and towns brimming with historical sites, Virginia offers many places for a visitor to explore. The Old Dominion's southwest region is particularly full of charming towns and scenery, including the town of Bristol, which is full of specialty shops and art galleries. Head east of Bristol about 30 minutes and you'll find Damascus. Known as America's "Trail Town U.S.A.," Damascus is where seven prominent hiking trails converge and is a trekker's paradise. Nestled against the backdrop of stunning views provided by the Mount Rogers Recreation Area, which contains scenic trails and Virginia's highest point, the town of Damascus is both beautiful and full of Southern charm. A visit to Damascus wouldn't be complete without strolling the 1.6 miles of the downtown from end to end, either on foot or on a bicycle, to enjoy live music, good restaurants, and shopping for hiking gear or handcrafted souvenirs.
One thing that makes Damascus particularly famous is that it is one of three towns the 2,190-mile Appalachian National Scenic Trail (known as the A.T.) goes directly through during its journey across 14 states. To A.T. hikers, Damascus is known as "The Friendliest Town on the Appalachian Trail" due to the positive attitude of the town's 800 residents and the number of shops and businesses that cater to backpackers and trekkers. Because of this, Damascus is a great place to visit for anyone who loves the outdoors.
Hit the trails of Damascus
The Appalachian Trail may be the longest and most-famous trail running through town but, if you aren't ready to commit to completing the whole thing, you can easily day hike a small section to see what it's like. Plus, on top of the A.T., there are plenty of options for trails in the Damascus area. The Virginia Creeper Trail, where you can bike through a tunnel of fall color, is a historic rail trail that crosses the Appalachian Trail and is known as one of the best bike paths in the U.S. While the section from Damascus to Whitetop is closed for the foreseeable future due to storm damage from Hurricane Helene, the section from Damascus to Abingdon is open. The trail even now allows e-bikes, which can be rented at local shops in town, some of which even offer shuttles to the trailhead.
Another must-do for many travelers in Damascus is to explore the Backbone Rock Recreation Area. Located only a 10-minute drive from town, the highlight of this park is hiking the short trail over the namesake, Backbone Rock, a manmade tunnel in a natural rock created through blasting. Located inside the expansive Cherokee National Forest, another popular trail here offers a close-up look at the nearly 50-foot-high Backbone Falls. If you are looking for a longer trek (that's not quite as long as the A.T.), the Iron Mountain Trail is a good choice. Approximately 23 miles each way, the South segment of the hike leads trekkers up and down mountain ridges into Tennessee. This hike can also be connected with the Appalachian Trail to create a 45-mile circuit.
Spend time in walkable downtown Damascus
After a day of hiking, you might be tired and ready to spend the next day enjoying the charming town of Damascus. If you are traveling with kids, make sure to stop by the Damascus Town Park where you can check out a historic train and steam engine. Art lovers should take the self-guided downtown art tour which stops by various murals and public installations. Afterwards, browse souvenir selections or locally made crafts at the Discover Damascus store. History buffs can take the 2.4-mile self-guided history walking tour featuring 12 different stops in Damascus that together explain the founding of the town and its development until today. To make the tour into a fun, scavenger hunt-like activity, visitors can get a "Passport to Damascus" that the 12 historic locations around town can each stamp as you visit them. Once you get all 12, you will receive a completion certificate and "Live Like a Local" stamp.
Damascus offers several restaurants that are the perfect spots to fuel up pre-adventure or unwind post-adventure. Grab a pint from a selection of 60 beers at The Damascus Brewery or indulge in something sweet from Main Street Sweets & Eats. The Damascus Old Mill Inn restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating with views of a waterfall. If you happen to be in Damascus on a Thursday evening between May and October, make sure to stop by the Farmers Market for live music and locally made goods.
How to plan your trip to Damascus, Virginia
Damascus, Virginia is around two hours from Asheville in North Carolina. The closest airport is the Tri-Cities Airport, which is in Blountville, Tennessee and is about a 50-minute drive from Damascus. The closest international airport is the Charlotte Douglas International Airport which is around three hours away. As a town that relies heavily on tourism, you'll find plenty of options for accommodation in Damascus, including vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, inns, and lodges. The Damascus Old Mill Inn is one of the most popular options, with 17 rooms and suites along with a restaurant and waterfall views. Available hostels include the Broken Fiddle Hostel, Crazy Larry's, and The Place Hostel. Tent camping is permitted within the town itself but only on limited days, and there are several campgrounds and RV parks in the surrounding areas.
Every May, the town hosts the Appalachian Trail Days Festival, or "Trail Days," where up to 20,000 people flock to Damascus to honor the A.T. itself and the rugged backpacking lifestyle. If you visit during this time, it's a good idea to make all reservations in advance. First-time visitors should head to the Damascus Trail Center — whether they are hiking or not — as it's the central hub for information on the region. Located in downtown Damascus, the trail center is a collaboration between the town and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Its guidance on conditions, openings, and closures will be useful to visitors.