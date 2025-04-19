One Of The Most Dangerous Festivals In The World Is Held In This Spectacular Asian Island Country
Known for its serene coastal towns, fragrant oolong tea, and blended cultural history, Taiwan boasts one town that throws caution to the wind and embarks on a two-day celebration involving over 2 million elaborate firecracker formations (called "beehives") and mandatory protective gear. It's so raucous that it makes Spain's Running of the Bulls look quasi-tame and reminds even the most risk-seeking travelers to consider what their travel insurance probably doesn't cover. Held annually in the Yanshui District of Tainan City (southern Taiwan), the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival coincides with the Taiwan Lantern Festival and takes place on the 14th and 15th day of the first month of the Lunar New Year (usually February or March).
The festival originated in the 1870s and celebrates the return of the Holy Ruler Deity Guan. According to legend, a cholera epidemic swept through Yanshui in 1875, leading locals to pray for help from Guan Yu. The Holy Ruler answered the prayers, instructing the townsfolks to set off firecrackers in the wake of his procession on the night of the Taiwan Lantern Festival. By dawn, the plague was eradicated, and Yanshui gained a new, fiery tradition.
Nowadays, the festival reaches a cacophonous crescendo on the second night when firecrackers meet the arrival of Guan Yu's procession, and revelers set off the most complex firecracker formations at a local junior high's athletic field. Street food vendors, dancers, and glowing lanterns add to the lively atmosphere, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors.
Why is the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival so dangerous?
With the exception of occasional typhoons and minor extortion scams, Taiwan has a reputation as one of the safest countries in the world. It even compares favorably to Malaysia, a gorgeous country often considered the most safe and peaceful in all of Asia. That's why the existence of the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival is both fascinating and surprising. The festival is dangerous for exactly the reasons you'd expect — lots of explosives and tons of people packed together. For reference, 70 people were injured in 2023, including a man whose pants burned off his body and a child who received a firecracker to the eye. In addition, another reveler experienced second-degree burns covering approximately 40 percent of his body.
A former festival attendee described the dangers on Reddit: "I actually started on fire briefly and had a few bottle rockets get under my clothes near my belt and had one or two third degree burns. That was all my fault for being literally the closest person to the walls of fireworks." Take this person's advice and keep a healthy distance between you and the firework formations. Although serious injury is a possibility, many are willing to take the risk to participate in such a unique celebration.
How to stay safe during the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival
Despite the risky nature of the event, the city takes steps to keep attendees safe. In fact, if you plan to brave the "firecracker zone," you're required to wear protective gear that looks more like an astronaut costume. Those without their own full-face helmet, bulky jacket, long pants, thick neck scarf, and mandatory cotton gloves can purchase them from sellers in downtown Yanshui. The city also designates firecracker launch areas, although people have been known to set explosives off outside these spaces.
You can take further steps to keep yourself safe by wearing fire-retardant clothing and staying away from synthetic materials that can melt onto your skin. Keep all of your clothes tucked so firecrackers can't get stuck inside your outfit. Also, if you have long hair, make sure it's firmly restrained and don't use products like hairspray or gel with alcohol that can increase your hair's flammability.
Finally, arrive in Tainan several days before the festival to enjoy the historic sites, museums, and enchanting alleys in Taiwan's original capital and to get a lay of the land (the streets look a lot different crammed with people). Finally, if you or someone you're with requires medical attention, look for the service center set up by the Tainan City Police Department or go directly to Yanshui Police Station.