One Of The Most Dangerous Festivals In The World Is Held In This Spectacular Asian Island Country

Known for its serene coastal towns, fragrant oolong tea, and blended cultural history, Taiwan boasts one town that throws caution to the wind and embarks on a two-day celebration involving over 2 million elaborate firecracker formations (called "beehives") and mandatory protective gear. It's so raucous that it makes Spain's Running of the Bulls look quasi-tame and reminds even the most risk-seeking travelers to consider what their travel insurance probably doesn't cover. Held annually in the Yanshui District of Tainan City (southern Taiwan), the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival coincides with the Taiwan Lantern Festival and takes place on the 14th and 15th day of the first month of the Lunar New Year (usually February or March).

The festival originated in the 1870s and celebrates the return of the Holy Ruler Deity Guan. According to legend, a cholera epidemic swept through Yanshui in 1875, leading locals to pray for help from Guan Yu. The Holy Ruler answered the prayers, instructing the townsfolks to set off firecrackers in the wake of his procession on the night of the Taiwan Lantern Festival. By dawn, the plague was eradicated, and Yanshui gained a new, fiery tradition.

Nowadays, the festival reaches a cacophonous crescendo on the second night when firecrackers meet the arrival of Guan Yu's procession, and revelers set off the most complex firecracker formations at a local junior high's athletic field. Street food vendors, dancers, and glowing lanterns add to the lively atmosphere, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors.