A Scenic Island-To-Island E-Bike Tour In Massachusetts Brims With Vibrant Historic New England Charm

Swept off the southern coast of Cape Cod lie two of America's most picturesque islands that are also rife with maritime history. Both Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard became wealthy in the 17th and 18th centuries from the profitable whaling industry. The larger of the islands is Martha's Vineyard, known for its historic harbor town of Edgartown, dramatic Aquinnah cliffs, and colorful gingerbread cottages in Oak Bluffs. Nantucket, which is further afield at 30 miles off the coast, reflects its past as the "whaling capital of the world" with grand Greek Revival mansions and shingled cottages that line some of the most charming cobblestone streets in America. Nantucket town boasts excellent seafood restaurants, chic boutiques, and luxury hotels, while the island is also ringed by sweeping sandy beaches and the rose-filled waterfront village of Siasconset. Across both islands are excellent biking trails that link the villages and beaches. Backroads, one of the leading group tour companies specializing in active travel, is now offering a Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket Easygoing E-bike Tour, a five-day, four-night e-biking adventure spanning both islands.

This Backroads' e-bike tour is offered in May, June, August, September, and October and is priced starting at $4,449 per person. The tour includes luxury accommodation at the White Elephant on Nantucket and Hob Knob Inn in Martha's Vineyard, most meals, bike guides, tours, transfers, and e-bike rental. Both leisurely riders and expert bikers will enjoy this five-day tour pedaling past scenic overlooks, rose-covered cottages, Atlantic Ocean beaches, harbor towns, and seafood shacks.