Czechia's 'City Of Rocks' Is A National Park With Impressive, Unique Trails, And Enchanting Stone Beauty

Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic, is a favorite destination for in-the-know travelers to Europe, far beyond the popular sites in the capital of Prague. Travel pro Rick Steves has a fairytale spot he loves to visit here and, for foodies, Czechia is renowned for brewing the best pints in the world. This small country also has some stunning nature destinations perfect for outdoor adventures from hiking to cycling.

One of them is the Adršpach-Teplice Rocks, a labyrinth of towering sandstone formations located in the north of the country close to the border with Poland known locally as the "City of Rocks." If you're ready to explore, book a flight to Prague and rent a car when you arrive. It will take about 2 hours to get there from Prague, winding through forests and mountains to the Adršpach region where the rocks are located. The Adršpach train station is directly across from the park entrance, making it accessible by public transport. It's also possible to do a day trip from the Polish cities of Wroclaw and Katowice. The number of spaces allowed into the park is limited and you need to book online for a time slot with tickets for admission and parking. Book before you go as Wi-Fi and mobile phone coverage may be spotty in the area. Prices depend on the season but it will cost around $10 per person with extra for parking.