Czechia's 'City Of Rocks' Is A National Park With Impressive, Unique Trails, And Enchanting Stone Beauty
Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic, is a favorite destination for in-the-know travelers to Europe, far beyond the popular sites in the capital of Prague. Travel pro Rick Steves has a fairytale spot he loves to visit here and, for foodies, Czechia is renowned for brewing the best pints in the world. This small country also has some stunning nature destinations perfect for outdoor adventures from hiking to cycling.
One of them is the Adršpach-Teplice Rocks, a labyrinth of towering sandstone formations located in the north of the country close to the border with Poland known locally as the "City of Rocks." If you're ready to explore, book a flight to Prague and rent a car when you arrive. It will take about 2 hours to get there from Prague, winding through forests and mountains to the Adršpach region where the rocks are located. The Adršpach train station is directly across from the park entrance, making it accessible by public transport. It's also possible to do a day trip from the Polish cities of Wroclaw and Katowice. The number of spaces allowed into the park is limited and you need to book online for a time slot with tickets for admission and parking. Book before you go as Wi-Fi and mobile phone coverage may be spotty in the area. Prices depend on the season but it will cost around $10 per person with extra for parking.
Towering rocks, lakes, and a waterfall in Adršpach
The Adršpach-Teplice Rocks are a geological formation 89 million years in the making. Once the bottom of an ocean, thousands of years of water receding and flooding the area has deposited sandstone layers and carved out the towering rocks standing today. Visitors can explain this maze of rock by following hiking trails winding between the towers and squeezing through narrow gaps. One of them, The Mouse Hole, is less than 20 inches wide! This is an excellent place for rock climbers with several known formations to conquer. There are also two lakes for boating and a 52-foot waterfall cascading down mossy rocks. The best time to visit is from April to October when the weather is good. Summer is the most popular time to visit Adršpach. So, if you come from June through August expect some crowds, especially on weekends.
"The entire nature park region is skirted by enormous rock structures, some of them standing almost 100 meters tall. They are a treat to the eyes!" The Whistling Hound travel blog wrote, "With all those small water streams flowing amidst the rocks, the sight of pretty waterfalls cascading from one rock and slipping underneath the other makes this place such astonishing beauty."
Exploring the rock labyrinth in Ardšpach
The Adršpach-Teplice Rocks get lots of returning visitors and the limited entry means that, despite its popularity, you can still enjoy immersing yourself in nature. "It was like I was walking in a fairytale. When I returned to Adršpach 20 years later, after having visited many natural wonders around Europe, I was curious if I would still feel the same way about this place," the Wobbly Ride travel blog wrote. "To my surprise, the wow factor was still there. Walking through the rock labyrinth, I felt like a child exploring the marvelous nature-made sculptures."
Some visitors stay the night in nearby hotels and cottages to enjoy the park in the early morning light. Hotel Skalní Mlýn is a half-hour walk from the park and has a sauna to relax in after a day of hiking. The park entrance has some food options for lunch or dinner though it might be worth it to travel a little further for a good meal. Qadr Rest and Bar up the road is a favorite of the local climbing community and serves hearty meals to replenish hungry hikers. If you continue across the border to Poland, you'll come to Wroclaw, an overlooked gem of a city full of canals and waterways.