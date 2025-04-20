Virginia's Scenic State Park Is A Playground Of Adventure With Cool Mountain Streams And Wild Ponies
Once a runner-up for the title of America's highest-rated state park, Grayson Highlands State Park is an outdoor playground showcasing everything from stunning Mount Rogers views to wild ponies frolicking through meadows. This scenic wonderland sprawls across 4,502 acres in Virginia's ridge and valley region known for its flora and fauna. While the park's population of over 100 wild ponies draws a lot of attention, local trails also wow visitors with dramatic mountain landscapes and waterfalls fed by mountain streams.
With park elevations ranging from 3,698 to 5,089 feet, temperatures here have been known to drop up to 20 degrees in half an hour. If bone-chilling weather isn't your cup of tea, the best time to visit Grayson Highlands State Park is in summer, when highs reach around 85 degrees Fahrenheit and lows linger in the 50s and 60s. That said, the region offers some worthwhile off-season adventures for travelers who can endure the cold. Winter weather adds a unique charm to park vistas and makes the grounds perfect for snowshoeing. Meanwhile, spring ushers in wildflowers, and autumn graces the trails with fantastic fall foliage. The annual Grayson Highlands Fall Festival also makes autumn an enticing time to visit.
Your journey into the park will take up to five hours by car from city centers like Richmond, Virginia, and Huntington, West Virginia. From Charlotte or Winston-Salem, North Carolina, expect a drive closer to two or two and a half hours. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is the park's closest major airport. Travelers planning to fly in for their visit should know that, like many outdoorsy destinations in America, you'll need a car to finish the last leg of your trek into Grayson Highlands State Park. Of course, ambitious hikers could try following the Appalachian Trail into the park.
How to see the wild ponies of Grayson Highlands State Park
Wild ponies top the list of the best things to see at Grayson Highlands State Park. First brought to the park in 1974 as part of a habitat preservation plan, these animals are said to be related to the ponies that roam Maryland's Assateague Island. For the best opportunity to see these majestic creatures, park visitors should head toward Wilburn Ridge, one of the park's highest elevation points. Reach this region from the Massie Gap parking lot, where routes like the Rhododendron Trail, Horse Trail North, and Appalachian Spur Trail will lead you to Wilburn Ridge. If you visit in early June, opt for the Rhododendron Trail to see mountain laurel and Catawba rhododendrons in bloom. Plan to navigate some rocky terrain on your way to the meadow-like balds (unforested grassy areas) where the park's wild ponies graze. With lush manes and coats in various shades and configurations of white, brown, and black, these animals are hard to miss. Most hikers will spot at least one during their park visit.
While beautiful, these ponies are still wild animals, and visitors should treat them as such. This means no feeding, touching, or approaching them. Any human food could upset their health, so don't think about leaving treats behind when you visit, either. And if you need further convincing to not pet the ponies, remember that they can kick and bite people if they are disturbed. That said, equestrian enthusiasts determined to get their hands on a pony can attend the annual Grayson Highlands Fall Festival to participate in a pony colt auction put on by the Wilburn Ridge Pony Association. Proceeds from the sales are used to care for and maintain other ponies in the park's herd.
The best things to do at Grayson Highlands State Park
This destination has even more to offer beyond its famous ponies. Some of the best things to do at Grayson Highlands State Park include hiking, backpacking, picnicking, camping, and bouldering or climbing. If you want to catch the region's best views, prioritize hiking. Start with a walk along the 1.8-mile Cabin Creek Trail loop, which follows a flowery route along the river to reach two stunning 25-foot waterfalls. See more cascading water in Wilson Creek, which promises lovely views and excellent fishing opportunities.
If you're hungry for even more hiking, the park invites you to explore 13 different trails ranging from quick strolls to strenuous treks. For an easy hike, hit up the Haw Flats Trail. This loop is under a mile long and passes by curious rock formations. A harder route like the Appalachian Trail to Mount Rogers path will challenge you with an elevation gain of over 800 feet, but past visitors say the struggle is worth it for the memorable mountain views.
Prefer rock climbing over hiking? As one of Virginia's best bouldering destinations, Grayson Highlands State Park has you covered. Guests can even rent crash pads from the park. Once you've got your gear, take your pick of the park's 700 climbs. Highland Highball is a picturesque place to start for a warm-up climb. Ramp up the difficulty at boulders like Periscope (a V3 climb), Front Man (V5), or Fulgora (V8). Afterward, wind down with a picnic in the park's homestead area, where picnic shelters sit beside recreations of a historic cane mill and cabins. Grayson Highlands hosts several standard, group, and horse-friendly campsites for visitors looking to enjoy a camping trip. For a more plush experience, the park also rents out yurts and a bunkhouse.