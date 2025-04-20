Oregon's Magical Skylight Cave Is A Surreal Underground Cathedral Of Beams You Have To See To Believe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For travelers on a quest to collect moments so awe-inspiring they make you feel that time is standing still, visiting Oregon's Skylight Cave is a must-do. Natural "skylights" cut through the cave's dark interior where dust and other particles float like they are suspended in spotlights of sunshine. Because of this, Skylight Cave is the kind of place that makes even the longest road trip worthwhile.

Despite its name, Skylight Cave is actually a 900-foot lava tube that formed during the Sixmile Butte eruption. As the crust cooled, the lava slowly drained away, leaving a hollow passage behind. Over time, weathering caused holes to form in the ceiling of the cave, creating cathedral-like "skylights" as well as points where people could enter and start exploring. Skylight Cave is located relatively close to the surface, and therefore, easy to climb down into — which makes it stand out from many of the 350 caves in Deschutes National Forest.

If you haven't heard of Skylight Cave, you're certainly not the only one. Situated a 25-minute drive from Sisters, the cave is hidden down a series of winding roads in Deschutes National Forest, home to one of America's most enchanting and easily accessible waterfalls. Public transportation isn't an option, so you'll need to drive. Although the Google Maps pin is accurate, consider downloading your preferred maps app in offline mode because the cell reception in the park is unreliable at best. Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) is the closest commercial airport (30 minutes away) and welcomes flights from Portland, San Francisco, and other West Coast hubs.