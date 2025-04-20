Oregon's Magical Skylight Cave Is A Surreal Underground Cathedral Of Beams You Have To See To Believe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For travelers on a quest to collect moments so awe-inspiring they make you feel that time is standing still, visiting Oregon's Skylight Cave is a must-do. Natural "skylights" cut through the cave's dark interior where dust and other particles float like they are suspended in spotlights of sunshine. Because of this, Skylight Cave is the kind of place that makes even the longest road trip worthwhile.
Despite its name, Skylight Cave is actually a 900-foot lava tube that formed during the Sixmile Butte eruption. As the crust cooled, the lava slowly drained away, leaving a hollow passage behind. Over time, weathering caused holes to form in the ceiling of the cave, creating cathedral-like "skylights" as well as points where people could enter and start exploring. Skylight Cave is located relatively close to the surface, and therefore, easy to climb down into — which makes it stand out from many of the 350 caves in Deschutes National Forest.
If you haven't heard of Skylight Cave, you're certainly not the only one. Situated a 25-minute drive from Sisters, the cave is hidden down a series of winding roads in Deschutes National Forest, home to one of America's most enchanting and easily accessible waterfalls. Public transportation isn't an option, so you'll need to drive. Although the Google Maps pin is accurate, consider downloading your preferred maps app in offline mode because the cell reception in the park is unreliable at best. Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) is the closest commercial airport (30 minutes away) and welcomes flights from Portland, San Francisco, and other West Coast hubs.
How to get to Skylight Cave
To reach Skylight Cave, follow Highway 20 East until you reach the turnoff for NF-2061. From here, you'll need to drive down several bumpy forest roads until you reach the parking lot. The last 4 miles are doable in a sedan, but you might be more comfortable in a truck or high-clearance vehicle.
The entrance to the cave is very close to the road, and you'll be able to follow the gently worn path. Before entering the cave, make sure to write your name in the logbook so the rangers know you are inside. In addition, bring water, a headlight like the GearLight LED Headlamp so you can keep your hands free, and a warm jacket. Temperatures in the cave are lower than you'd expect, even during the summer months.
Next, climb down the 10-foot-long metal ladder into the lava tube. This part might seem scary, but you'll be fine once your eyes adjust to the dark. Once in the cave, you can either go right or left. Upon turning left, you'll see the three famous "skylights" streaming into the dark cavern. If you turn right, you can follow the lava tube for 900 feet before it leaves you at a dead end.
Tips for visiting and protecting Skylight Cave
The cave is intriguing at any time, but the brilliant light beams from the "skylights" only appear for two to three hours per day. To ensure you don't miss out, arrive by at least 8 a.m. By 11 a.m., the beams of light will have likely disappeared. In order to protect the Townsend's big-eared bat habitat, Skylight Cave is only open in the summer, between May and mid-September. However, these dates can change, so make sure to check with the Forest Service before visiting.
To further protect the bats, wipe down your shoes before and after your visit. You should also wash your hands and change your clothes if you plan to visit another cave. These steps are important because humans can spread white-nose syndrome, a disease that affects almost 50 species of bats across the U.S. During the winter months, bats hibernate in Skylight Cave, and it is essential to keep their habitat healthy and clean while they're away. Skylight Cave is still an off-the-beaten-path destination with extremely limited facilities. Always pack your trash out and leave no trace so that future generations can experience this incredible place in all its beauty.
After visiting the caves, grab lunch in Sisters, a quiet artsy town in Oregon offering year-round activities and mountain views. Featuring a red barn design, Sisters Meat and Smokehouse has earned 4.8 stars on Google Reviews and serves incredible sandwiches — don't miss the ultra-tender tri-tip. Before heading home, stroll through the town and see why Sisters is one of the top "Cowboy Core" vacation destinations in the American West.