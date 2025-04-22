Tennessee's Underrated City Captures The Charm Of Its French Namesake Without The Crowds
The Volunteer State is full of charming, under-the-radar towns with famous namesake counterparts, like Lebanon, Tennessee, the "Appalachian Square Dance Capital of the World," and Savannah, the laid-back Tennessee riverside town famed for catfish and unique boutiques. Then there's Paris, Tennessee, with its own Eiffel Tower, a delightful historical downtown, and great outdoors without the millions of tourists the French capital attracts.
Located in western Tennessee near the Kentucky state line, Paris is 112 miles (or a two-hour drive) west of Nashville, where you can visit its oldest winery on a historic thoroughbred horse farm. Established in 1823, Paris is the oldest city in west Tennessee, named to honor Marquis de Lafayette, a French military officer who fought under George Washington during the American Revolutionary War. It's only a quarter of the size of its French counterpart, but what it lacks in size, it makes up in quirk and fun. Besides snapping a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower, you can also explore the historic downtown for beautiful murals and unique shops. Furthermore, Paris Landing State Park is a short drive away and is known for its access to the beautiful Kentucky Lake.
The best time to visit is from mid-May to late June and early August to early October when the weather is most pleasant. However, if you want to sample the best fried catfish at the World's Biggest Fish Fry, head to Paris during the last weekend of April. Besides the Quality Inn and Super 8, you can choose the Home Sweet Home Bed & Breakfast for a cozier stay. There are also fabulous cabins or campsites near Paris Landing State Park.
Exploring the charming Paris, Tennessee
The best place to start the city tour is Eiffel Tower Park. The park's biggest attraction is the 60-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower. Depending on the season, it lights up in different colors once night falls. However, heading to the park earlier in the day is worthwhile because of its many amenities. The splash park has another smaller, more interactive Eiffel Tower with a little water slide. There is also a pool with a water slide and a lifeguard on duty. You'll find a trout pond, a pickleball court, and an 18-hole disc golf course to pass an afternoon. Alternatively, you can stroll on the ¾ mile walking track followed by a picnic.
Over 2 miles away from the Eiffel Tower Park is Paris' historic downtown, which is worth stopping for its fantastic shopping and eating. Check out the Henry County Courthouse, the Romanesque Revival architecture built in 1896 with its original clock tower. Many local mom and-pop shops offer unique decor, apparel, and jewelry, like Bo & Company. If you have a sweet tooth, visit Sally Lane's Candy Farm and try their white chocolate popcorn. For art lovers, check out Back Alley Paris, where you can find painted works that illustrate life in the city from the 1800s to the early 20th century. Downtown Paris has plenty of options for a quick refuel. Head to Olive Pit for the spicy Alfredo penne. If you fancy a pint with some tacos or sandwiches, head to the Paris Station, where you can chill inside a stunning historic building and on the indoor lawn.
Outdoor adventures at Paris Landing State Park
Drive to Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, 15.7 miles east of Paris. It's an 841-acre state park that hugs the western shores of the Tennessee River. A dam along the river created Kentucky Lake, the seventh-largest manmade lake in America, covering 160,000 acres and featuring 2,064 miles of shoreline. There are over 40 marinas in the area, so you can easily access equipment for the best water-themed vacation. You can charter a fishing boat to catch some bass and crappie. Otherwise, you can rent a pontoon and float around the lake. For the more physically active vacationers, kayak, canoe, and jet ski rentals are also available. If you want a hike, the Raptor Ridge Loop is an easy three-mile route through beautiful nature and lookout points.
Nearby are plenty of campsites for a glorious family and pet-friendly weekend. Paris Landing/Lake Kentucky KOA Holiday is a fantastic site three minutes from Lake Kentucky and suitable for RVs and tents. In addition to standard amenities like power hookups and a pool, you can enjoy barrel cart rides, a giant Connect Four game, a Lego wall, and more. If you prefer to stay somewhere more posh, you can head to the Lodge at Paris Landing, which offers comfortable guest rooms without compromising access to the glorious nature. Each room has a balcony facing the Kentucky Lake and access to a pool and fire pit.
Want to visit another Paris without a passport? Head to the second-largest Paris, a cute Texas town with its own take on the Eiffel Tower.