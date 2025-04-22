​​Tennessee's Underrated City Captures The Charm Of Its French Namesake Without The Crowds

The Volunteer State is full of charming, under-the-radar towns with famous namesake counterparts, like Lebanon, Tennessee, the "Appalachian Square Dance Capital of the World," and Savannah, the laid-back Tennessee riverside town famed for catfish and unique boutiques. Then there's Paris, Tennessee, with its own Eiffel Tower, a delightful historical downtown, and great outdoors without the millions of tourists the French capital attracts.

Located in western Tennessee near the Kentucky state line, Paris is 112 miles (or a two-hour drive) west of Nashville, where you can visit its oldest winery on a historic thoroughbred horse farm. Established in 1823, Paris is the oldest city in west Tennessee, named to honor Marquis de Lafayette, a French military officer who fought under George Washington during the American Revolutionary War. It's only a quarter of the size of its French counterpart, but what it lacks in size, it makes up in quirk and fun. Besides snapping a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower, you can also explore the historic downtown for beautiful murals and unique shops. Furthermore, Paris Landing State Park is a short drive away and is known for its access to the beautiful Kentucky Lake.

The best time to visit is from mid-May to late June and early August to early October when the weather is most pleasant. However, if you want to sample the best fried catfish at the World's Biggest Fish Fry, head to Paris during the last weekend of April. Besides the Quality Inn and Super 8, you can choose the Home Sweet Home Bed & Breakfast for a cozier stay. There are also fabulous cabins or campsites near Paris Landing State Park.