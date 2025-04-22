An Elegant Treehouse In Tennessee's Mountains Is An Adults-Only Playground Near Chattanooga

Many children fantasize about sleeping in a treehouse, and often, the fantasy of a secret hideout among the treetops never really fades. Bolt Farm Treehouse, located in Whitwell, Tennessee, gives you a chance to bring that fantasy to life, now outfitted with modern creature comforts: a plush bed, high-speed internet, and even a record player. The treehouses are built into the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, with an emphasis on the stunning surrounding nature and outdoor living. Tori Bolt, co-owner of Bolt Farm Treehouse with her husband Seth, described the treehouses in South Carolina Voyager as "a chance to reconnect with nature in a comfortable and stylish environment, far from the everyday hustle."

The Bolt Farm Treehouse site is about 45 minutes from Chattanooga, Tennessee's scenic city with flourishing arts. You could say a stay at one of the treehouses falls under "glamping," though there are a few things that elevate it (literally and figuratively) beyond the regular glamping experience. The treehouses are less like a fancy tent, and more like a boutique, romantic cabin getaway suspended in the treetops, named one of the top eight places to stay in Tennessee by National Geographic. Instead of temporary structures with shared amenities, you get one-of-a-kind architecture, a full kitchen, and an outdoor shower with heated floors. On top of that, it's all designed with eco-consciousness, so that your stay in nature is mutually beneficial.