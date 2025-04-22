An Elegant Treehouse In Tennessee's Mountains Is An Adults-Only Playground Near Chattanooga
Many children fantasize about sleeping in a treehouse, and often, the fantasy of a secret hideout among the treetops never really fades. Bolt Farm Treehouse, located in Whitwell, Tennessee, gives you a chance to bring that fantasy to life, now outfitted with modern creature comforts: a plush bed, high-speed internet, and even a record player. The treehouses are built into the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, with an emphasis on the stunning surrounding nature and outdoor living. Tori Bolt, co-owner of Bolt Farm Treehouse with her husband Seth, described the treehouses in South Carolina Voyager as "a chance to reconnect with nature in a comfortable and stylish environment, far from the everyday hustle."
The Bolt Farm Treehouse site is about 45 minutes from Chattanooga, Tennessee's scenic city with flourishing arts. You could say a stay at one of the treehouses falls under "glamping," though there are a few things that elevate it (literally and figuratively) beyond the regular glamping experience. The treehouses are less like a fancy tent, and more like a boutique, romantic cabin getaway suspended in the treetops, named one of the top eight places to stay in Tennessee by National Geographic. Instead of temporary structures with shared amenities, you get one-of-a-kind architecture, a full kitchen, and an outdoor shower with heated floors. On top of that, it's all designed with eco-consciousness, so that your stay in nature is mutually beneficial.
The romantic and eco-friendly design of Bolt Farm Treehouse
The Bolt Farm Treehouse began as a love nest, a single, vast treehouse built by Seth Bolt and his father for Seth's wedding. Seth and Tori Bolt honeymooned here, at the original treehouse in South Carolina, which provoked the idea to expand. As Seth told it to StyleBlueprint, "When we realized how magical the experience is and how good it is for the soul, we decided to open it to the public. We hoped that other busy people would welcome the invitation to turn off their cell phones and clear their schedules to unlock the magic of distraction-free quality time." They've since built around 20 more stays, moving their base to Whitwell, Tennessee. These include more treehouses, but also "dome" lodges and small cabins with mirrored exteriors, all set in the mountains.
A throughline of all of Bolts' designs is sustainability. "Preserving the environment is a core value," Tori Bolt told South Carolina Voyager. One way Bolt Farm Treehouse does this is by donating one tree for each booking in partnership with the nonprofit One Tree Planted. Not to be understated, the nature surrounding the treehouses is for guests to enjoy, too. There are 2.5 miles of hiking trails around the property, meandering along the mountaintop and past waterfalls. Plus, at the Bolt Farm Treehouse location, you're within driving distance of some of Tennessee's most impressive natural sites, like the Raccoon Mountain Caverns hidden beneath Chattanooga's hills, about 50 minutes away.
What it's like to stay at Bolt Farm Treehouse
The classic treehouses, domes, and mirror cabins of Bolt Farm Treehouse are all located near each other (with ample space for privacy), and they're all adults-only. You can expect all the amenities of a luxury villa experience: fine linens, outdoor showers, and motorized curtains. Plus, the retreats come with charming touches clearly designed with a playful, romantic vision in mind, like record players and outdoor pizza ovens. For the ultimate romantic getaway, you can even book the original treehouse designed for the Bolts' honeymoon, called "The Majestic Treehouse." It was moved to the Tennessee site and comes with a two-tiered deck, a suspension bridge through the trees, and a private fire pit.
There are some rules in place for when you can book. For domes and treehouses, you need to stay a minimum of four nights during weekdays, or three nights for weekends. Mirror cabins allow a two-night minimum during the weekdays. There's an on-site spa, which offers facial and body treatments and massages. It's also possible to book an all-inclusive experience that includes chef-made meals. If you're flying in, the most convenient airport for reaching Bolt Farm Treehouse is the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, about an hour away by car. For a broader range of flight options, the Nashville International Airport is two hours away.