A Virginia Town Near Chesapeake Bay Offers Riverside Charm, Refined Boutique Shops, And Fresh Seafood

The Northern Neck of Virginia is the upper of the Commonwealth's three major peninsulas on the inner shores of Chesapeake Bay. Just south of here is the Middle Peninsula, featuring attractions like Mathews, a history-packed spot with miles of beautiful beaches. Irvington is located about an hour and a quarter east of Richmond and just under three hours southeast of Washington, DC. A grocery store, hardware store, and many restaurants are located nearby in Kilmarnock. This area is rural and has few transportation links, so the only way to get there and explore the region is by car. The nearest airport with good connections is Richmond International, a little more than an hour away.

Irvington has an impressive array of top-notch accommodation options despite its diminutive size. The Tides Inn and Marina is a waterfront area staple, for example, with 4.4 stars on TripAdvisor and 70 guest rooms and suites that overlook Carter Creek on the Rappahannock River. The Hope and Glory Inn has a near-perfect 4.9 stars and is a Traveler's Choice Award winner; it's located on the main road in town, within walking distance to the boutiques and several other restaurants. And, of course, you may want to browse the numerous vacation rentals in the area, which may turn up some gems including large, modern homes with river views for less than $500 a night.

Weather on the Northern Neck is milder than locations on the Upper Bay or coastal New England but still experiences more chill than the Outer Banks and points south. Summers can be hot and muggy, with average highs hitting 86 degrees Fahrenheit in July. Winters, on the other hand, are cool and damp, with a few inches of snow falling on average each month. Bayside locations like Irvington are busiest on summer holiday weekends, particularly between May and October.