America's Best Springtime Road Trips That Showcase Breathtaking Blooming Landscapes And Scenic Highways

It's impossible to speak of U.S. road trips without giving a full volume shout-out to the mother of all roads: Route 66. Stretching across eight states from Chicago to Santa Monica, the 2,400-mile journey is marked by kitschy roadside attractions, classic diners, small towns, and mid-century motels lit by neon signs. With its roots dating back to 1926, the historic route embodies the spirit of Americana and the freedom of the open road.

While it's a popular route to travel in the summer, driving through states like Arizona and California during this time can be too hot to handle. Visiting in the spring — particularly the month of May — promises a more temperate adventure, making it easier to enjoy outdoor gems like the Painted Desert and Grand Canyon.

If you're driving the whole route (and you really should), get your kicks at the best attractions in each state, such as the iconic Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, and the historic Boots Court Motel just outside the underrated and artsy city of Joplin, Missouri. Just be sure to take your time, and don't forget all the underrated stops on Route 66. If you zip through the route in a week, you're doing it wrong. The Mother Road's most valuable lesson is that it's about the journey, not the destination.