America's Best Springtime Road Trips That Showcase Breathtaking Blooming Landscapes And Scenic Highways
If you're planning a spring vacation, there's no better way to embrace the beauty of the season than embarking on a good old-fashioned American road trip. With your foot on the pedal and miles of adventure stretched out before you, the open road grants you the freedom to travel at your leisure. This is the season to stop and smell the springtime roses and admire the picturesque landscapes as you roll by with your windows down.
From sea to shining sea, there are plenty of stunning and storied routes in the U.S. that showcase the scenic beauty flourishing during these pleasantly warm months. From historic routes dotted with small towns and quirky roadside attractions to beach-lined highways sparkling with coastal cities and panoramic ocean views, we will unveil seven springtime road trips that feature some of the most idyllic destinations in the country. Find the route of your dreams and spring into the season with an unforgettable journey!
Route 66
It's impossible to speak of U.S. road trips without giving a full volume shout-out to the mother of all roads: Route 66. Stretching across eight states from Chicago to Santa Monica, the 2,400-mile journey is marked by kitschy roadside attractions, classic diners, small towns, and mid-century motels lit by neon signs. With its roots dating back to 1926, the historic route embodies the spirit of Americana and the freedom of the open road.
While it's a popular route to travel in the summer, driving through states like Arizona and California during this time can be too hot to handle. Visiting in the spring — particularly the month of May — promises a more temperate adventure, making it easier to enjoy outdoor gems like the Painted Desert and Grand Canyon.
If you're driving the whole route (and you really should), get your kicks at the best attractions in each state, such as the iconic Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, and the historic Boots Court Motel just outside the underrated and artsy city of Joplin, Missouri. Just be sure to take your time, and don't forget all the underrated stops on Route 66. If you zip through the route in a week, you're doing it wrong. The Mother Road's most valuable lesson is that it's about the journey, not the destination.
Pacific Coast Highway
If you're dreaming of a beach and city-filled road trip, no other stretch of asphalt will bring you closer to paradise than the Pacific Coast Highway. Affectionately shortened to PCH, the beloved California highway runs from Dana Point in the south and continues up about 650 miles to Leggett in Mendocino County in the north. Gleaming with crystalline coastlines, quaint seaside towns, and some of California's most stunning beaches, the drive has much to offer in the way of picturesque landscapes. This is especially true in the spring when blankets of wildflowers paint the sides of the road and the sun isn't as harsh as it is in the summer.
You can drive the entire length of the highway to experience it all or pick a portion of the route that appeals to you the most. At the time of this writing, traveling between Santa Monica and Malibu is restricted due to the historic 2025 Pacific Palisades fire damage, so be mindful and respectful of restrictions if your heart is set on that area.
Depending on what attractions and terrain you desire, there are plenty of stunning segments of the highway to drive. Travel up north for enchanting redwoods, sandy beaches, and forests. Drive the central portion to explore Bay Area beauties like San Francisco, and coast down south to visit popular beach cities like Laguna Beach and Santa Barabra, the California beach town brimming with Spanish-inspired beauty.
Great River Road
Another cross-country journey to take during the spring is the Great River Road. One of America's most underrated highway drives, the scenic route crosses 10 states and covers over 3,000 miles of gorgeous land. Running alongside the mighty Mississippi River, it's considered the longest scenic route in the U.S. If you don't plan on stopping or sleeping, it will take you around 36 hours to complete. At a more leisurely pace, you can drive it in about 10 days.
The route is book-ended by Minnesota in the north and the Gulf of Mexico in the south, boasting many beautiful sights in between. Stop at world-famous man-made landmarks like the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and marvel at natural landscapes like the breathtaking Chickasaw Bluff or Reelfoot Lake State Park — two stunning forests in Tennessee.
You'll also pass through New Orleans, which is just as vibrant with festivities in the spring post-Mardi Gras. Of course, the season's blooming flowers make New Orleans' unmissable attractions, like City Park, even more enchanting. Whichever stops you make along the Great River Road, you'll be graced with some of the most scenically beautiful gems in the U.S.
Blue Ridge Parkway
Even though this East Coast road called "America's Favorite Drive" is beloved for its colorful foliage in the fall, it's equally lovely in the springtime. Spanning 469 miles, the stunning Blue Ridge Parkway route traverses from the Great Smoky National Park in North Carolina to Shenandoah National Park — one of the most accessible national parks that's a slice of scenic paradise in Virginia. Graze past the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, acres of lush forests, and sweeping meadows colored by vibrant seasonal blooms.
From the Buchanan Garden Festival in Virginia to the Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival in Tennessee, you'll encounter a myriad of springtime festivities along the route, as well as awe-inspiring attractions that are open year-round. Visit the fairytale mountain town, Blowing Rock, where you can explore this breathtaking historic manor that was ahead of its time. Don't skip the popular vacation destination of Asheville, North Carolina. The artsy, vibrant city is particularly lovely in the spring, when you can stroll the gorgeous gardens at the magnificent Biltmore Estate, which travel host Samantha Brown calls an underrated outdoor paradise.
Historic Columbia River Highway
Beloved for its enchanting greenery, cascading waterfalls, and stunning river and mountain views, the historic Columbia River Highway sparkles in the springtime. A Pacific Northwest paradise, the U.S.' oldest scenic route dates back to 1913, running alongside the mighty Columbia River in Oregon. Beginning just outside of Portland — the endearingly quirky city that's home to one of Oregon's last remaining video stores — the scenic route stretches for 80 miles, ending in The Dalles — Columbia Gorge's secret sun-drenched town with wineries and lots of hiking trails.
The entire drive is scenic eye candy, feeding roadtrippers with ethereal sights like Multnomah Falls, Oregon's tallest waterfall. You'll also encounter charming towns like Troutdale, Oregon's "Gateway to the Columbia River Gorge," with a quaint downtown boasting shops, brews, and eateries. The drive takes between three and five hours to complete, depending on what stops you choose to make.
If you're a wine lover, sip your way through the Columbia River Gorge at a leisurely pace and explore the rare varietals and edgy, innovative blends of Oregon's secret wine region. If you're traveling through the Pacific Northwest, the Columbia River Highway is a must-drive, especially in mid to late spring when the weather is warm and the wildflowers are at the peak of their bloom.
Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway
A road that doesn't get talked about enough is the highway between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Dubbed the Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway, the hidden gem route runs about 50 miles along Highway 14, showcasing some of the most enchanting expansions in the state. Cruise down the serene, two-lane highway under painted blue skies with brushstrokes of cotton-white clouds, taking in the surrounding desert hills. While it's a relatively short drive, you may find yourself pulling over multiple times, as each photo-worthy sight is more stunning than the last.
If you're a sucker for quaint destinations, visit Madrid along the way, a New Mexico town boasting plenty of charm, art, and cuisine. While you're in town, make sure to stop for a souvenir at Maggie's Diner, which was famously featured in the motorcycle comedy "Wild Hogs," and grab a cold one at the historic Mine Shaft Tavern. With hot desert temperatures in the summer, spring is an ideal time for traversing this underrated route linking America's oldest capital city, Santa Fe, to one of America's best film cities, Albuquerque.
Green Mountain Byway
With acres of lush landscapes and picturesque mountains, Vermont is nicknamed The Green Mountain State for good reason. Brimming with New England gems like Woodstock that thrive in fall foliage, you may think of the charming eastern state as more of an autumn destination. However, spring is an idyllic time to embark on the Green Mountain Byway.
The wildly scenic mountainous byway connects several of Vermont's famous charming towns, spanning 71 miles through breathtaking wide open spaces. Meander past rolling meadows and verdant forests, stopping to tiptoe across romantic covered bridges and explore Hallmark-style villages. Though the iconic Stowe is a popular fall destination — considered one of America's best small towns, nicknamed "Fall's Color Capital" — it's just as enchanting in the spring. Stroll its quaint, shop-lined streets and take advantage of the warmer weather with a photo-worthy hike at Stowe Pinnacle.
Another adorable place to visit along the byway is Waterbury, a tiny town with artsy quirks and delicious food. Yes, this is where you'll find the famous Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Factory, which makes for a tasty pit stop any time of year. For a storybook-like road trip in New England this spring, the Green Mountain Byway is the perfect choice.