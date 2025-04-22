Some Of Idaho's Coziest Alpine Escapes Are These Unique Fire Lookouts Scattered Across The Gem State
Idaho got its nickname, the "Gem State," from the many gemstones that can be found in its rocky mountains, especially the rare star garnet, found only in Idaho and India. Nowadays, the Gem State is also known for its other types of gems, as in off-the-beaten-path wilderness destinations that will blow your socks off. For example, one of America's "most scenic stretches of railroad" is now a gorgeous Idaho trail to bike or hike in Idaho. Among these true hidden gems, you'll find certain incredible places to stay: forest service cabins, available for overnight stays, originally built as fire lookout towers for smoke spotting in the hot summer months.
While many of these lookout towers seem to be in the middle of nowhere, quite a few are accessible via car, at least to the bottom of the lookout. You'll need to be able to climb stairs to get to the top. However, your ancient sedan probably wouldn't do well on the wild backroads, so high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicles are highly recommended. While basic, these cabins provide necessities, like propane stoves and mattresses, with select cabins featuring more creature comforts than others. One thing about Idaho's fire lookouts is a guarantee: incredible, panoramic views. Around a dozen fire lookouts are available for rent throughout Idaho's mountains, and these are just a select few, all available seasonally on Recreation.gov.
The reservations for the summer season book up quickly on the day they go live, so it's best to keep a watch on your calendar, but procrastinators may be able to snag a last-minute cancellation. Bring drinking water, camping gear, and the access code that is sent to you in your confirmation email. The weather can be unpredictable even in the height of summer, and there's nothing like a lightning storm this high in the mountains, so bring layers and rain gear.
Lookout Butte Lookout
Lookout Butte Lookout is under two hours away from Elk City, a historic but isolated Idaho town, one of the closest true escapes into nature in the lower 48. This lookout has had a tower for over 100 years, starting with a simple platform in 1923. The most current lookout tower was built in 1962, after the previous one burned down. The current tower, which stands 60 feet (18 meters) tall, overlooks the Selway Crags, part of the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. Sitting at 5,869 feet (1,788 meters), the panoramic views, from the windows or exterior catwalk, include the Seven Devils Mountain Range, Coolwater Ridge, and Selway Falls. This lookout can be reached by car, although you should expect rough roads.
To reach Lookout Butte by plane, you'll have to fly into Lewiston, Idaho (2.5 hours away), a smaller regional airport, or into the bigger one in Missoula, Montana (3.5 hours away). Pick up supplies in Kooskia, Idaho (about a one-hour drive). Lookout Butte adjoins trails that have off-roading and mountain biking access, so pack accordingly. Bring binoculars to spot wildlife, including eagles and mountain goats. It also has a campfire ring (at the bottom), so ingredients for s'mores are also required (okay, not required, but highly recommended). Lookout Butte also provides access to the Selway River, a Wild and Scenic River, featuring the gorgeous Selway Falls. The tower can sleep up to four people, starting at $40 per night.
Surveyors Ridge Lookout
Surveyors Ridge Lookout is tucked away in Idaho's Panhandle, with enchanting views and charm. The Idaho Panhandle, a skinny section of the state sandwiched between Montana and Washington (which also shares a northern border with Canada), is known for its high mountain passes, thick forests, deep lakes, and relative remoteness. All of this and more can be appreciated at Surveyors Ridge Lookout, which stands 30 feet tall at an elevation of 6,000 feet. This lookout is on the National Historic Register for Lookouts, dating back to 1931 (1964 for the current structure).
Surveyors Ridge has both a heater and a refrigerator, but both are apparently unreliable, so be prepared. Bring your own water, as always, or bring water treatment tools and collect water from a spring located on the access road (about 1.4 miles from the cabin). Surveyors Ridge is near some of the panhandle's most incredible vistas and hiking trails, like Scribner Falls and Northbound Creek trails. The drive to the lookout from the nearest major airport in Missoula, Montana (3.5 hours), is breathtaking. Grab your goods in St. Regis, Montana (2.5 hours away), or in the nearby town of Avery, Idaho. It's important to note, however, that Surveyors Ridge is closed for the 2025 season for updates.
Castle Butte Lookout
If you want to find magic in Idaho at a dramatic spot with rugged cliffs and sweeping views, Castle Butte Lookout is the place for you. Located on the ancient Lolo Trail, used for thousands of years for traversing the area by the Nez Perce Indians, Lewis and Clark once called the area around the trail "a deep forbidding wilderness from which there appears no way out." While Castle Butte Lookout will appear to give that same impression today — meaning it makes a great nature escape — you can reach it via a high-clearance vehicle. The fire lookout, standing 6,659 feet (2,029 meters) above sea level, dates back to 1950, although the original structure was built in 1916.
Castle Butte provides lights, a heater, and a propane stove, not to mention 360-degree views from both the windows and the wraparound catwalk. Multiple mountain lakes can be reached on day hikes from the lookout, through the Lochsa River Canyon, the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, the Seven Devils Mountains, and the Bitterroot Mountains, which form the border between Idaho and Montana. The Great Burn area stretches north of Castle Butte, with endless mountain views. The nearest town is Kooskia (2.5 hours away), with Missoula, Montana (three hours away) home to the nearest airport. This tower has a four-person capacity and starts at $45 per night.