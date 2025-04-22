Some Of Idaho's Coziest Alpine Escapes Are These Unique Fire Lookouts Scattered Across The Gem State

Idaho got its nickname, the "Gem State," from the many gemstones that can be found in its rocky mountains, especially the rare star garnet, found only in Idaho and India. Nowadays, the Gem State is also known for its other types of gems, as in off-the-beaten-path wilderness destinations that will blow your socks off. For example, one of America's "most scenic stretches of railroad" is now a gorgeous Idaho trail to bike or hike in Idaho. Among these true hidden gems, you'll find certain incredible places to stay: forest service cabins, available for overnight stays, originally built as fire lookout towers for smoke spotting in the hot summer months.

While many of these lookout towers seem to be in the middle of nowhere, quite a few are accessible via car, at least to the bottom of the lookout. You'll need to be able to climb stairs to get to the top. However, your ancient sedan probably wouldn't do well on the wild backroads, so high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicles are highly recommended. While basic, these cabins provide necessities, like propane stoves and mattresses, with select cabins featuring more creature comforts than others. One thing about Idaho's fire lookouts is a guarantee: incredible, panoramic views. Around a dozen fire lookouts are available for rent throughout Idaho's mountains, and these are just a select few, all available seasonally on Recreation.gov.

The reservations for the summer season book up quickly on the day they go live, so it's best to keep a watch on your calendar, but procrastinators may be able to snag a last-minute cancellation. Bring drinking water, camping gear, and the access code that is sent to you in your confirmation email. The weather can be unpredictable even in the height of summer, and there's nothing like a lightning storm this high in the mountains, so bring layers and rain gear.