A Glamorous Beach Town Just Outside Lisbon Oozes Old-School Charm With One Of Europe's Largest Casinos

Tucked away on the sunny shores of the Portuguese Riviera, just a 30-minute drive from Lisbon (the capital city considered one of the world's best foodie destinations), the unsuspecting town of Estoril is home to one of Europe's biggest casinos. Casino Estoril and the Palacio Estoril hotel share a storied wartime legacy, serving as a hub for exiled European royalty and spies, and for famously inspiring the plot of the James Bond series. Today, attention has moved away from the casino and towards the beach, particularly the shores between Estoril and Cascais. With whispers of aristocratic heritage, these popular beach towns are oozing with old-school charm and glamor.

Cast your mind back to a time when Europe was rattled by war, food rations were grim, and uncertainty hung thick in the air. While bombs fell and borders shifted, Portugal managed to maintain a neutral stance, thanks to its convenient far-west location. As the continent reshaped itself, a few lucky royals and aristocrats were able to pack up their gems and gowns and head for the protected Portuguese coastline. Towns like Estoril and Cascais, with their year-round sunny microclimate, became a sanctuary for the exiled and the privileged, including King Umberto II of Italy, the Count of Barcelona, and Carol II of Romania.

With the arrival of the rich and famous, the development of grand mansions, a bustling beachfront promenade, and a high-end casino followed. What was once a humble local fishing village became one of the world's most historic resort towns. Almost a century later, Estoril is still just as glamorous and charming.