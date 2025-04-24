Right In The Heart Of Massachusetts' Berkshires Is A Buzzing Artsy City With World-Class Food And Fun

Pittsfield's lively, ever-evolving Upstreet Cultural District should be the first stop on your visit. Art lovers of all kinds will have their appetites satisfied by its offerings. The Barrington Stage Company's high-quality productions will please theater buffs. The Berkshire Museum's diverse collection of art, history, and science will keep both kids and adults busy for hours. Check out a live gig at Pittsfields' Colonial Theater, a time capsule from the turn of the century.

All that artsy zigging and zagging could leave you a bit hungry. Good thing Pittsfield has more than a few outstanding restaurants to curb your cravings. Have a hankering for some comfort food? Check out any of the city's six classic diners for a calorie-packed meal. Fancy something a little fancier? Check out Dorothy's Estaminet for an intentionally shabby-chic eatery with elevated classics, sharing platters, even a brunch menu. It also has a full bar, outdoor seating, and live music several evenings per week.

Fueled up, it's time for some fun. The more adventurous types can head over to the Pittsfield State Forest, a massive Eden in the heart of the Berkshires. Whether by foot, bike, or horseback, it's 30 miles of trails that cover everything from mountains to ponds. Even overnight stays are doable if you bring a tent. There is no wrong time to visit; winter visitors can enjoy cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.