Swap Bali's Crowded Shores For This Gorgeous Indonesian Island With Palm-Lined Beaches And Natural Pools

The island of Bali is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Indonesian archipelago. A whopping 6 million visitors came to Bali in 2024, and the numbers are rising. But did you know the country has more than 17,000 islands spanning three time zones? Indonesia's islands offer plenty of choice, from tiny atolls fringed with coral reefs and imposing volcanoes thick with jungle, and these stunning tropical isles won't break the bank, either.

The islands east of Bali are now increasingly accessible. Just take the ever-popular Gili Islands or Lombok, Bali's stunning, uncrowded sister, all easily reachable by ferry. If you keep island-hopping past Lombok, you'll come to Sumba, an island of wild beauty, traditional villages, and ancient Stone Age sites. It's also one of the best-kept secrets for celebrity hideaways.

The easiest way to get here is to fly to Denpasar, Bali, then head to either Tambolaka Airport (TMC) on the western part of the island or Waingapu Airport (WGP/WATU) on the northern coast, depending on your itinerary. Remember that most foreign visitors to Indonesia will need a tourist visa. For some countries, like the U.S., you can get a visa on arrival for a fee at your first port of entry. Tourist visas are for trips shorter than 30 days (via Bali.com).