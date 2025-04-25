Situated Between Virginia Beach And Richmond Is A Waterfront Town With Historic Streets And Artsy Charm

The Virginia coastline is dotted with historic villages, whose histories go back to the earliest days of Colonial America. Most will remember the stories of Captain John Smith and company, who, in 1607, established the first permanent North American English settlement at Jamestown. Today, many of these towns, like nearby Williamsburg, draw visitors with their mix of history, coastal charm, and even theme parks.

Smithfield is one of the oldest towns in Virginia. Situated across the James River from Jamestown, it was colonized in 1634. The cozy area on the banks of the winding Pagan River attracted early colonists. But it was the Smith family who incorporated the town in 1752 and for whom the town is named.

The little town is spread along the river, with historic buildings and homes lining a tidy downtown area along Main and Church Streets. The fixture of the town, however, is Windsor Castle and its surrounding park. The 1725 plantation home originally belonged to the Smith family. The county museum gives tours of the house, but only on specific dates. The 208-acre park has walking trails, bike paths, kayaking, and outstanding views of the manor and grounds — and it's right in the heart of Smithfield.