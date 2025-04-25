Situated Between Virginia Beach And Richmond Is A Waterfront Town With Historic Streets And Artsy Charm
The Virginia coastline is dotted with historic villages, whose histories go back to the earliest days of Colonial America. Most will remember the stories of Captain John Smith and company, who, in 1607, established the first permanent North American English settlement at Jamestown. Today, many of these towns, like nearby Williamsburg, draw visitors with their mix of history, coastal charm, and even theme parks.
Smithfield is one of the oldest towns in Virginia. Situated across the James River from Jamestown, it was colonized in 1634. The cozy area on the banks of the winding Pagan River attracted early colonists. But it was the Smith family who incorporated the town in 1752 and for whom the town is named.
The little town is spread along the river, with historic buildings and homes lining a tidy downtown area along Main and Church Streets. The fixture of the town, however, is Windsor Castle and its surrounding park. The 1725 plantation home originally belonged to the Smith family. The county museum gives tours of the house, but only on specific dates. The 208-acre park has walking trails, bike paths, kayaking, and outstanding views of the manor and grounds — and it's right in the heart of Smithfield.
Exploring Downtown Smithfield
Smithfield has held onto its historic ambiance in a way many towns have not. Its historic district has more than 70 Colonial, Federalist, and Victorian properties, 15 of which date from before the American Revolution. Start your visit with a trip to the Isle of Wight Museum, where you can pick up a walking tour map. Check out the museum's Behind These Walls video series for more information on the properties. Several historic buildings now house popular businesses along Main Street, such as the Thomas House and the 1766 Gaming House.
Strolling Main Street, you'll want to give yourself lots of time to wander in and out of the numerous charming shops, antique stores, and art galleries. The town's farmers market is also a great place to get your fix on local arts, crafts, and produce. It's held on Saturday mornings between April and November, in the BSV Bank parking lot.
Besides shopping and strolling, visitors to Smithfield will want to spend some time eating. Smithfield is famous for ham, which was dry-cured to be successfully exported by ship as far back as 1779. For a sample, visit Darden's Country Store, where they smoke their country hams using the local traditional methods. Not feeling pork? Many other restaurants and bars line the streets here, luring passersby with scrumptious craft cocktails, unique culinary creations, and even some delectable pastries and baked goods. If you're looking for seafood, Smithfield Station has waterfront dining overlooking the river and marina.
Planning a Smithfield getaway
Smithfield is located on the western bank of the James River opposite Newport News and Hampton, another of America's oldest cities. From Newport News, the James River Bridge leads almost directly to Smithfield. It's also an easy drive west on U.S. 17 from the Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Chesapeake areas. With light traffic, Smithfield is about an hour south of Williamsburg or west of Virginia Beach with its boardwalk and coastal beauty. The nearest airports to Smithfield are in Newport News and Norfolk, but you'll find more connections in and out of the Richmond International Airport, which is an hour and a half away by car.
Smithfield is the sort of small, walkable town where you'll want to stay right in the heart of the community. The Smithfield Station Hotel, overlooking the Pagan River, is a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award recipient and has an impressive 4.5 stars. Try the cozy Smithfield Inn Bed and Breakfast to ensconce yourself in history. Built in 1752, the inn has been a town fixture for more than 250 years — George Washington even stayed there.
Like the rest of coastal Virginia, Smithfield experiences muggy summers and mostly mild winters, with a few inches of snow occasionally occurring with the strongest winter storms. Daytime temperatures in the summer average just under 90 degrees Fahrenheit, while winter nights get down into the low 30 degrees Fahrenheit. The best times to visit are May, September, and October.