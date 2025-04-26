One Of Tennessee's Most Beloved Natural Areas Is A Waterfall Forest Hike With Cliffs, And A Dreamy Pool
Knoxville, Tennessee, offers endless fun within its downtown district, but if you're looking for a short trip to see the great outdoors, there is a must-see spot you have to check out. Just about an hour away from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport sits the beloved and frequently visited 43-acre Ozone Falls State Natural Area. There, you'll find a short but challenging forest hike to see the namesake 110-foot cascade that drops into a shimmering pool of blue water below. It's very easy to get to this hike, and you'll be rewarded with a spectacular view, no matter what time of year you visit.
The trail is less than a mile round trip, but it's pretty steep in spots, with a 121-foot elevation gain. The trailhead is at the edge of the parking lot, right off the I-40. There aren't a ton of spots, and this is a popular hike, so make sure to get there early. If you're going, make sure to wear proper shoes, as the rocky trail can be slippery after rain or snow. However, it's absolutely worth the effort because the falls are absolutely stunning. If you're coming from Tennessee's Music City, you can also drive here from the Nashville International Airport, one of America's best for live music, about 120 miles away.
All about the Ozone Falls hike and what to do in the area
Be aware that with this hike, you're going to be going down a hill first and back up after you visit the falls, so make sure to conserve energy or give yourself a rest before you head back up. The beginning is flat, but it gets pretty steep. It's worth packing water and a snack, despite the length. In addition, you may want to pack a bathing suit and a towel, because the pool underneath Ozone Falls is perfect for a cooling dip. Along the way to the sandstone-surrounded falls, you'll get to see some beautiful trees and shrubs, like eastern hemlock, sugar maple, magnolia, and rhododendron, though the spring, summer, and fall will be best for flora.
It's said that the name of Ozone Falls comes from the lovely and misty air from the cascade, and there were once mills above it until the beginning of the 20th century. However, these days, it's there for you to marvel at and enjoy. The area is open to the public from sunrise to sunset, though you cannot camp, fish, or hunt in the area. You can bring your leashed dog, but it's not recommended because the terrain may not be easy for them.
If you're staying in the area, you absolutely cannot miss Dollywood, the theme park created by the wildly beloved Dolly Parton. It's less than a two-hour drive from the falls, though you will be crossing time zones from eastern at the falls to central at Dollywood. If you're heading there, it's a good idea to know the best times to visit Dollywood to avoid crowds.