One Of The World's Best Hotels Is A Glorious, Exclusive Waterfront West Coast Paradise In California

Across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco is the delightful city of Sausalito. It's one of those cities in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe. It has a Mediterranean seaside feel with terraced hillside homes, waterfront views, and a walkable downtown. Staying at The Inn Above Tide will put you in the heart of all that Sausalito has to offer, and it will be a stay that you won't soon forget.

This luxurious boutique hotel has been named among the best in the world, per Travel and Leisure, and it's really no surprise as to why. Firstly, there's the hotel's location; as you might guess from the name, it's right along the waterfront, with suites featuring private decks suspended above the water. All 33 guest rooms and suites have fantastic views of the bay — depending on the room, you can see the Bay Bridge, Angel Island, Alcatraz, and even the San Francisco city skyline.

The Inn Above Tide is about a 30- to 50-minute drive from the San Francisco International Airport. Alternatively, you can board one of the world's most scenic ferry rides from San Francisco to Sausalito, a 30-minute journey that drops you off right next to the hotel. Sausalito gets busy during summer, particularly on weekends, but what's nice about this hotel is that even when downtown is bustling, you'll feel worlds away from the action once you're in your room.