One Of The World's Best Hotels Is A Glorious, Exclusive Waterfront West Coast Paradise In California
Across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco is the delightful city of Sausalito. It's one of those cities in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe. It has a Mediterranean seaside feel with terraced hillside homes, waterfront views, and a walkable downtown. Staying at The Inn Above Tide will put you in the heart of all that Sausalito has to offer, and it will be a stay that you won't soon forget.
This luxurious boutique hotel has been named among the best in the world, per Travel and Leisure, and it's really no surprise as to why. Firstly, there's the hotel's location; as you might guess from the name, it's right along the waterfront, with suites featuring private decks suspended above the water. All 33 guest rooms and suites have fantastic views of the bay — depending on the room, you can see the Bay Bridge, Angel Island, Alcatraz, and even the San Francisco city skyline.
The Inn Above Tide is about a 30- to 50-minute drive from the San Francisco International Airport. Alternatively, you can board one of the world's most scenic ferry rides from San Francisco to Sausalito, a 30-minute journey that drops you off right next to the hotel. Sausalito gets busy during summer, particularly on weekends, but what's nice about this hotel is that even when downtown is bustling, you'll feel worlds away from the action once you're in your room.
The Inn Above Tide has luxury amenities and comfortable rooms
Along with its unmatched location, The Inn Above Tide has high-end amenities and thoughtful details to make your stay memorable, including fresh gardenia blossoms and Bvlgari toiletries in the bathroom. Also provided is a pair of binoculars to help you get a closer look at the sights on the bay — if you're lucky, you might see harbor seals right from your private deck. Kids (and kids at heart) will love the complimentary MadLibs book and coloring book, which features drawings by local artists. The beds are topped with McRoskey mattresses, a San Francisco company that has been hand-making quality mattresses since 1899.
Each room is custom designed with artistic touches that reflect the area and features to maximize a comfy, restorative stay. Most suites are equipped with large soaking tubs and gas or wood-burning fireplaces, perfect for a romantic night in. After all, Sausalito is considered a perfect couples getaway spot. For the ultimate romantic splurge, book a couples massage at The Inn Above Tide, offered in your room or even out on your patio if weather allows.
Dining options at The Inn Above Tide
The Inn Above Tide offers a complimentary continental breakfast buffet in the Drawing Room. You can also have breakfast delivered directly to your room, so you can enjoy it on your patio or have a luxurious breakfast in bed. Every evening, the hotel serves wine and cheese pairings featuring California wines.
There are a number of great restaurants within easy walking distance. Plus, The Inn Above Tide has unique dining packages that are perfect for foodies. The "Yoshi Tome's Sausalito" package is a partnership with Sushi Ran, a Bib Gourmand Michelin restaurant about a 10-minute walk from the hotel. Yoshimori Tome has helmed the popular Japanese restaurant since the 1980s. The diningpackage includes a bottle of sake, a sake flight, dinner credit at Sushi Ran, an origami folding kit, and a custom map of Tome's favorite Sausalito spots.
For yummy Mexican food, Copita Tequileria y Comida is about a block away from the hotel. It was opened by celebrity chef Joanne Weir and restauranteur Larry Mindel. If you get "Joanne Weir's Sausalito" package, you'll receive a signed copy of one of Weir's cookbooks, margaritas, and credit for dinner at Copita. There's also the "Bump Bar" package, which includes a bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne and caviar kit from the local California Caviar Company.
The Inn Above Tide is a gateway to the best of Sausalito
While you may never want to leave your room, The Inn Above Tide has bikes that you can borrow for free to explore the area. There is so much to see near the hotel, including fun boutiques and a number of impressive art galleries downtown. Daniel Merriam's Bubble Street Gallery showcases delightfully surreal artwork and the Scrimshaw Gallery is all about nautical themed art.
Another must-visit destination is "Venice of the West," a quirky bohemian houseboat community in Sausalito. For the best perspective of these unique houses, you'll want to get out on the water. Sea Trek is a kayaking company located less than a 10-minute bike ride from The Inn Above Tide, with kayak and standup paddle board rentals as well as guided tours of the iconic houseboats. You're also likely see some of the bay's wildlife along the way. If you're a more experienced paddler, the company also runs tours to the Golden Gate Bridge.
Next door to Sea Trek is the Bay Model Museum, a massive indoor model of the San Francisco Bay with real tides and currents that you simply have to see to believe. Take a scenic drive around Richardson's Bay to Tiburon and catch the ferry to Angel Island State Park, a historic state park with breathtaking views.