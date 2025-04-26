The 'Ham Capital Of The World' Is An Artsy Virginia Town On The Coast With An Award-Winning Farmers Market

There are plenty of gorgeous little towns to explore in Virginia, such as the underrated town of Kilmarnock, full of art, charming shops, and friendly vibes. However, none have the distinction of being the "Ham Capital of the World" like Smithfield does. It might seem a little odd for a town to take so much pride in a food item that's so common, yet Smithfield's history with ham goes back centuries to when the earliest settlers learned how to cure meats from the Indigenous people who lived there. Since then, the town has become renowned for producing some of the best ham in the world. In fact, the meat is so revered there that it's populated by ham producers who've developed their own distinctive flavors and varieties.

But Smithfield has far more going for it than just its fascinating infatuation with the porcine product. It's also a charming little coastal town that has a surprising amount of artistry to enjoy and is home to an award-winning farmers market. Located about 70 miles southeast of Richmond, Virginia, spring and fall are generally considered to be the best times to visit Smithfield due to the milder weather.

Accommodations are aplenty in Smithfield. There are several quaint lodging options, such as the oceanside hotel at Smithfield Station, the historic Smithfield Inn that is said to have once welcomed George Washington as one of its guests, and the picturesque Mansion on Main Bed and Breakfast. Smithfield also has plenty of dining options to satisfy even the most discriminating foodie. Start your day with a hearty breakfast at the Cockeyed Rooster Café, chow down on some tasty pub fare accompanied by a pint or two of craft beer at Wharf Hill Brewing Co., and treat yourself to a classy entrée at Smithfield Gourmet Café and Bakery.