The 'Ham Capital Of The World' Is An Artsy Virginia Town On The Coast With An Award-Winning Farmers Market
There are plenty of gorgeous little towns to explore in Virginia, such as the underrated town of Kilmarnock, full of art, charming shops, and friendly vibes. However, none have the distinction of being the "Ham Capital of the World" like Smithfield does. It might seem a little odd for a town to take so much pride in a food item that's so common, yet Smithfield's history with ham goes back centuries to when the earliest settlers learned how to cure meats from the Indigenous people who lived there. Since then, the town has become renowned for producing some of the best ham in the world. In fact, the meat is so revered there that it's populated by ham producers who've developed their own distinctive flavors and varieties.
But Smithfield has far more going for it than just its fascinating infatuation with the porcine product. It's also a charming little coastal town that has a surprising amount of artistry to enjoy and is home to an award-winning farmers market. Located about 70 miles southeast of Richmond, Virginia, spring and fall are generally considered to be the best times to visit Smithfield due to the milder weather.
Accommodations are aplenty in Smithfield. There are several quaint lodging options, such as the oceanside hotel at Smithfield Station, the historic Smithfield Inn that is said to have once welcomed George Washington as one of its guests, and the picturesque Mansion on Main Bed and Breakfast. Smithfield also has plenty of dining options to satisfy even the most discriminating foodie. Start your day with a hearty breakfast at the Cockeyed Rooster Café, chow down on some tasty pub fare accompanied by a pint or two of craft beer at Wharf Hill Brewing Co., and treat yourself to a classy entrée at Smithfield Gourmet Café and Bakery.
Smithfield's active arts scene
To celebrate its long, rich history with ham, Smithfield is home to the Porcine Parade — a series of eight individually painted pig statues scattered around the downtown area. However, that's not the full extent of Smithfield's arts scene, as it actually has quite a bit of creativity on tap. The Isle of Wight Arts League is the main artistic hub, hosting regular exhibitions, classes, and resident artists at the Smithville Visitor Center.
If you want even more live entertainment, the Smithfield Little Theatre is the place for you. This charmingly intimate venue hosts a variety of shows, from classic plays and musicals to works from emerging artists. The theater may be small, but it's big on talent, as they've been recognized by the Hampton Roads Achievement in Community Theater Awards for multiple productions.
But Smithfield isn't just for those who appreciate the arts. Crush It Art Bar is a fun way to learn how to paint in a casual environment with like-minded people. Guests can participate in one of its themed classes or work on any creative project they like in its regular open studio sessions. What makes Crush It Art Bar so special is that it also serves alcoholic drinks and tasty food. In fact, you don't even have to come for the art-making — you can come by just to eat and drink. While you're in Virginia, stop by its "Two States In One" historic district filled with art galleries.
Visit Smithfield's award-winning farmers market
Farmers' markets aren't exactly rare these days, as even big, bustling cities are giving locals a taste of the countryside with these rural-themed shopping experiences. However, the Smithfield Farmers Market, which has been operating for more than 20 years, has developed such a strong reputation for the quality of products sold by local farmers and artisans that it was actually recognized by the Virginia Farmers Market Association and was given a gold certification by its Certified Farmers Market Program in 2024.
The Smithfield Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from April to October. In addition to fresh meat and veggies provided by regional ranchers, there are also a wide number of artisans selling unique handmade gifts and crafts. There are plenty of delicious food options, so be sure to arrive hungry. The welcoming atmosphere is accentuated by live music and is perfect for bringing kids and dogs. Check their calendar for holiday-themed markets held throughout the year. For a historic shopping experience, head to America's oldest farmers market at Lancaster Central Market in Pennsylvania.