Virginia's 'Two States In One' Historic District Is A Haven Of Specialty Shops And Art Galleries
There are many alluring places to visit in Virginia, from Shenandoah Valley's Luray (a charming town famed for caverns and shopping) to the state's highest point, Mount Rogers, with stunning views of majestic peaks. On Virginia's most southwestern tip in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, you'll find Bristol, a historic district and haven for specialty shops and art galleries. Described by many as "two states in one," Bristol is a peculiarity, as it's divided in two by the Virginia and Tennessee state line.
Before becoming a contemporary city, Bristol served as a home to a Cherokee village and a fort during the American Revolution. In 1856, the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad companies arrived in the region, creating two separate depots in both states. It's gone through a variety of names, including Big Camp Meet and Sapling Grove. By 1890, both sides of the state line adopted Bristol as the official town name. Today, the city is officially divided in two along State Street, and the state line is marked by a pair of brass street markers.
The Bristol Sign, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has hung above State Street since 1910. It moved locations in 1915 to be appropriately placed above the state line. The town slogan, "A Good Place to Live," was approved in 1921. Visitors to this split city must take a photo by the Bristol sign with a foot in each state.
Stroll the dual-state shopping options in the historic Bristol
Specialty shopping is at the heart of State Street and the historic downtown district. It's unique in that you can make a purchase in each state in a matter of minutes. If you're on the hunt for something vintage, you'll be able to find it among the antique treasure shops in Bristol. Along State Street, you'll find Grand Antiques, a 15,000-square-foot mall with more than 60 individual vendors. There's also the 14,000-square-foot Willow Creek Antiques and Collectibles, which features 80 vendor booths specializing in high-end products. You can find a handful of western wear, men's clothing, and women's apparel at shops like Serendipity Boutique, Wiseman's Western and Work, and William King Mens Clothiers.
You'll want to visit Cranberry Lane for a Bristol souvenir or themed food gift box. For a taste of something sweet, visit the Southern Churn Ice Cream and Candy Shoppe for handmade fudge and other locally made treats. You'll also find plenty of casual eateries along State Street, including the original Burger Bar. At this 1940s classic diner (which is the last place where the singer Hank Williams Sr. was ever seen alive), you'll enjoy a piece of Bristol history along with succulent burgers.
Perusing art treasures in downtown Bristol
Take a self-guided walking tour of downtown Bristol's 12 historic sites for an up-close look at iconic pieces of Bristol's history, like the Shopping District, the Bristol Sign, and the state line. While many view Nashville (which is home to the very pink Dolly Parton bar) as the country music capital of the U.S., an argument can be made for Bristol. In 1998, Congress bestowed the city the title of "Birthplace of Country Music," largely due to the iconic 1927 Bristol Sessions, where the first country music recordings occurred. Visit the Birthplace of Country Music Museum to learn the story behind the city's role in the genre's history.
Bristol's historic downtown brings its creative side to life with an array of art galleries, hands-on art experiences, and a look back to the start of country music. A Work of Art Gallery and Gifts on State Street's Tennessee side features Bristol-specific artwork and gifts, with works from the area's independent artists. Virginia's Hollerhouse is a gallery rooted in everything Appalachia, celebrating the surrounding mountain region's artists and values. A stroll through the Benjamin Walls Fine Arts Gallery showcases nature- and conservation-based photography from the award-winning artist.
For hands-on experiences, visit the AR Workshop studio, which offers a variety of art-making opportunities, from wood signs to blankets. Stop by Kil'n Time Contemporary Ceramic Studio, one of the largest paint-your-own pottery establishments in the country.