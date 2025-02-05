Virginia's 'Two States In One' Historic District Is A Haven Of Specialty Shops And Art Galleries

There are many alluring places to visit in Virginia, from Shenandoah Valley's Luray (a charming town famed for caverns and shopping) to the state's highest point, Mount Rogers, with stunning views of majestic peaks. On Virginia's most southwestern tip in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, you'll find Bristol, a historic district and haven for specialty shops and art galleries. Described by many as "two states in one," Bristol is a peculiarity, as it's divided in two by the Virginia and Tennessee state line.

Before becoming a contemporary city, Bristol served as a home to a Cherokee village and a fort during the American Revolution. In 1856, the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad companies arrived in the region, creating two separate depots in both states. It's gone through a variety of names, including Big Camp Meet and Sapling Grove. By 1890, both sides of the state line adopted Bristol as the official town name. Today, the city is officially divided in two along State Street, and the state line is marked by a pair of brass street markers.

The Bristol Sign, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has hung above State Street since 1910. It moved locations in 1915 to be appropriately placed above the state line. The town slogan, "A Good Place to Live," was approved in 1921. Visitors to this split city must take a photo by the Bristol sign with a foot in each state.