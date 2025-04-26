The Most Bizarre Passenger Behaviors And Requests, Per Flight Attendants

The death of a loved one is heartbreaking and debilitating in any circumstance, but how would you react if you were traveling while it happened? According to a Redditor named modelgado, they were working a flight when they noticed a younger woman holding her mother's head in her lap. Concerned about the passenger's welfare, modelgado approached to see if the pair needed assistance. However, they got much more than they bargained for.

"[I] Asked if the mom was okay, and the woman was just like "Oh no, she's passed on." While modelgado noted that the daughter "was totally fine about it," grief can present itself in many different ways that may not necessarily be interpreted correctly. "Probably something like shock or something," read a comment underneath the post.

The Redditor didn't elaborate on the situation any further, probably because it would be up to medical professionals on the ground to determine what happened. Either way, it's understandable that modelgado was a little rocked by the situation. Flight attendant Jay Roberts told the BBC in 2025 that it's a situation they're trained to deal with."We go from service to lifesaving to mortician, dealing with dead bodies and then doing crowd control," he explained. "We're having to calculate: 'Okay, we still need to serve 300 people breakfast or dinner, and we have to deal with this.'" While the crew will move the deceased passenger to an empty seat away from others if there is room, if the flight is full, they may have to stay in their seat until landing.