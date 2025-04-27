One Of Virginia's Oldest Waterfront Towns Is A Serene Escape Full Of Fresh Seafood And Scenic River Views

Chesapeake Bay is known for its historic port cities, like Baltimore, Annapolis, and Hampton. But many of the Bay's most appealing places to visit are smaller, lesser-known towns that are nestled along the shores of famous rivers. Some serve as charming beach town escapes, like Colonial Beach, while others are all about the friendly vibes you find in small coastal towns, such as Kilmarnock on the nearby Northern Neck.

The Rappahannock River is one of the nation's treasures, yet many might struggle to point to it on a map. It's a huge river, stretching from its headwaters in the Blue Ridge Mountains across the Virginia Piedmont before finally emptying into the Chesapeake Bay. Thanks to the removal of artificial dams, it's the longest naturally flowing river in the eastern United States, running some 195 miles from mountains to sea. A river loved by fishermen, paddlers, sailors, and seafood lovers, the Rapp is most famous for its oysters. Some of the least salty and most popular around, they're described as sweet and buttery.

Tappahannock is the largest city on the tidal section of the Rappahannock. However, despite its history as a steamship port and a coastal trade center, the town has no scenic waterfront harbor or riverview restaurants. The only place to get to the river in town is through the Rappahannock River Park, a small city space located at the foot of the US 360 bridge. If you want to spend more time on the water, you'll have to seek out some quiet, out-of-the-way spots to get there.