One Of Virginia's Oldest Waterfront Towns Is A Serene Escape Full Of Fresh Seafood And Scenic River Views
Chesapeake Bay is known for its historic port cities, like Baltimore, Annapolis, and Hampton. But many of the Bay's most appealing places to visit are smaller, lesser-known towns that are nestled along the shores of famous rivers. Some serve as charming beach town escapes, like Colonial Beach, while others are all about the friendly vibes you find in small coastal towns, such as Kilmarnock on the nearby Northern Neck.
The Rappahannock River is one of the nation's treasures, yet many might struggle to point to it on a map. It's a huge river, stretching from its headwaters in the Blue Ridge Mountains across the Virginia Piedmont before finally emptying into the Chesapeake Bay. Thanks to the removal of artificial dams, it's the longest naturally flowing river in the eastern United States, running some 195 miles from mountains to sea. A river loved by fishermen, paddlers, sailors, and seafood lovers, the Rapp is most famous for its oysters. Some of the least salty and most popular around, they're described as sweet and buttery.
Tappahannock is the largest city on the tidal section of the Rappahannock. However, despite its history as a steamship port and a coastal trade center, the town has no scenic waterfront harbor or riverview restaurants. The only place to get to the river in town is through the Rappahannock River Park, a small city space located at the foot of the US 360 bridge. If you want to spend more time on the water, you'll have to seek out some quiet, out-of-the-way spots to get there.
A seafood-filled river escape in Tappahannock
When Captain John Smith visited the area in 1608, he named the town and river. There was a Native American village on the site, and the locals drove Smith back to his ship and out of the area. In the 1660s, another Englishman settled the region with the hopes of setting up a port of entry and a tobacco warehouse, and the town was officially founded in 1680. The main street, Prince, passes the historic town center, including the stately 1720s Georgia county courthouse.
If you're looking for seafood, there are several great options to choose from. To-Do Cafe & Seafood has a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor; it's a quaint, homey place serving local oysters, crab cakes, shrimp po' boys, and burgers. For a touch of class, try the historic 1710 Tavern, which has more upscale seafood dishes and a 4.2-star Tripadvisor rating. It offers a bar and fine dining indoors, as well as casual al fresco dining on the back patio.
Tappahannock's shoreline is almost entirely taken up by private waterfront homes. As a result, water access for the public isn't great, and the best river adventures are found a few miles outside of town. The Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge has several tracts of land that surround the city, on both sides of the river. The refuge offers several options for fishing, hiking, or paddling. The Hutchinson Unit of the refuge, found three miles north of town on US 17, has water and trail access, and entry is free.
Embark on a trip up the river to Tappahannock
Tappahannock is located on Virginia's Middle Peninsula, bordered by the Chesapeake Bay and Rappahannock River. It's about two hours south of Washington, DC, and just less than an hour's drive northeast out of Richmond, which is also the site of the nearest major airport. Tappahannock makes an excellent base from which to explore a variety of popular spots in the area, from the rural towns in the Northern Neck to other coastal counties and miles of beautiful beaches along the bay.
The Tidewater area of Virginia experiences hot and humid summers with generally mild winters. Summertime average highs peak near 90 degrees Fahrenheit in July, while winter nighttime lows dip just below freezing in late January. On average, the city gets only a few inches of snow a year, meaning that Tappahannock is a great all-season destination. However, the best time to visit is between late August and mid-October, when humidity levels have dropped and fall is in the air.
Tappahannock is large enough to have a few chain hotels within its borders. If you're looking for something less corporate, the Essex Inn, located downtown a block away from the river, is a comfortable bed and breakfast with an almost perfect rating on Tripadvisor. Built in 1851, the Victorian home has four renovated rooms in the main house, two in the 1840s servant's quarters, and a four-bedroom home across the street. It's also directly across the street from the 1710 Tavern, making it convenient for quality dining as well.