Miami, Florida, takes on many titles. It's one of America's best cities for nightlife, and it docks the world's largest cruise ship, which has broken records and redefined luxury at sea. While this prestige gives the tropical paradise a sparkling reputation, it was also deemed the rudest city in the U.S. in 2024 by language tutoring company Preply. Although this taints Miami's nearly spotless track record, a home décor company, Hastha Kalalu, is covering up the city's blemishes. The company zeroed in on Brickell, naming it the seventh-friendliest neighborhood in the U.S. in 2025. It sounds like an anomaly for the friendliest locale to be pinpointed in the rudest municipality, but inside every bad egg seems to be a heart of gold.

The language academy surveyed residents based on social behaviors, whereas the home décor company looked more at neighborhoods' living standards. Preply was more people-based, asking residents to rank their neighbors on their self-awareness, body language, loudness, and even hygiene. The Magic City ranked 9.88 out of 10 in rudeness and performed especially poorly when it came to lack of awareness in public, loudness in shared places, and impoliteness to service staff members. Preply didn't give specific numbers, such as how many people were surveyed per city, but Hastha Kalalu did. It based its findings on facts rather than opinions and derived data from national organizations based on household income, crime rates, and cost of living. From this data, it found that Brickell is one of the friendliest spots in the country.