Situated Between Phoenix And Tucson Is An Underrated City Known As The 'Skydiving Capital Of Arizona'

Skydiving is big in Eloy, but that's not all the city has going for it. Head away from Skydive Arizona to find Picacho Peak State Park just down the road. The area has some incredible history (it was the site of the westernmost battle in the Civil War), but today it's the hiking trails and views that make it a popular destination. Trekking to the peak is a strenuous climb, but you're treated to a panorama of the Sonoran Desert — if you're not interested in skydiving, this is a great alternative for aerial views.

Want to enjoy some of the best food in the country? Head south of Eloy to discover a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, where you'll find Native American and Mexican dishes bursting with flavor. While here, you can swing by Catalina State Park or Saguaro National Park. Both are great for hiking, but the latter also has a scenic drive that lets you enjoy fantastic desert views without ever having to leave your vehicle.

Back in Eloy, Robson Ranch Grill is one of the best-reviewed restaurants in the area. With views of the nearby mountains and a golf course in its backyard, it's a fantastic blend of rustic old-western vibes and modern elegance. For an off-kilter activity you won't find in most destinations, head over to the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch — it's especially great for kids, since they'll have a chance to feed the animals. As for lodging, if you're not staying at Skydive Arizona, your best bet is a private rental. These can accommodate a wide range of budgets, and many come with a pool (a necessity to beat the Sonoran heat).