Situated Between Phoenix And Tucson Is An Underrated City Known As The 'Skydiving Capital Of Arizona'
There are countless adventures to be had in the Arizona desert. From an underrated national park with towering cacti to America's best place to retire with epic outdoor entertainment, there's no shortage of ways to admire the distinctive landscapes of the Grand Canyon State. But if you're seeking an activity that'll also get your adrenaline pumping, consider forgoing these popular destinations and instead venture to Eloy. Located an hour from both Phoenix and Tucson, the small city is home to Skydive Arizona — the world's largest skydiving center and the perfect place to get a truly unique perspective of the sprawling Sonoran Desert.
Although it's commonly known as the "Skydiving Capital of Arizona," there's more to Eloy than skydiving. The city of 17,000 is close to some of Arizona's biggest attractions. You'll find a few restaurants and lodging options right in town, but you're also within driving distance to iconic spots like Saguaro Lake, Catalina State Park, and the picturesque Picacho Peak. That makes Eloy an excellent base for all sorts of Southwestern adventures, especially if you're hoping to take to the skies for unbeatable views of the beautiful Arizona landscape.
What to know before skydiving in Eloy
Skydive Arizona is a world-class destination, offering a variety of amenities across its 90-acre complex. Whether you're interested in heading up in a plane for traditional skydiving, jumping into a massive indoor wind tunnel, or exploring other amenities within its 51,000 square foot climate-controlled building, there are plenty of ways to fill your days with skydiving fun.
If you're a newcomer to the sport, you can sign up for a standard tandem jump for around $260, at the time of writing. This includes 50 seconds of free fall and is a wonderful way to take your first steps into the adrenaline-packed world of skydiving. Not interested in skydiving yourself? Be sure to keep your eyes on the sky, as Skydive Arizona can launch up to 240 skydivers at once — get lucky, and you'll see hundreds descending back to Earth in unique formations.
Skydive Arizona is essentially a resort. When you're not in free fall, you can enjoy a massage at the Toltec Wellness Center, cool off in the swimming pool, gear up at the merch shop, or unwind in your own private room. Better yet, there's an on-site restaurant (Bent Prop Saloon) serving up American-style dishes that's entirely open to the public. That makes it a great spot to grab a cold drink and watch skydivers make their final descent back onto the property.
Eloy and the Sonoran Desert
Skydiving is big in Eloy, but that's not all the city has going for it. Head away from Skydive Arizona to find Picacho Peak State Park just down the road. The area has some incredible history (it was the site of the westernmost battle in the Civil War), but today it's the hiking trails and views that make it a popular destination. Trekking to the peak is a strenuous climb, but you're treated to a panorama of the Sonoran Desert — if you're not interested in skydiving, this is a great alternative for aerial views.
Want to enjoy some of the best food in the country? Head south of Eloy to discover a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, where you'll find Native American and Mexican dishes bursting with flavor. While here, you can swing by Catalina State Park or Saguaro National Park. Both are great for hiking, but the latter also has a scenic drive that lets you enjoy fantastic desert views without ever having to leave your vehicle.
Back in Eloy, Robson Ranch Grill is one of the best-reviewed restaurants in the area. With views of the nearby mountains and a golf course in its backyard, it's a fantastic blend of rustic old-western vibes and modern elegance. For an off-kilter activity you won't find in most destinations, head over to the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch — it's especially great for kids, since they'll have a chance to feed the animals. As for lodging, if you're not staying at Skydive Arizona, your best bet is a private rental. These can accommodate a wide range of budgets, and many come with a pool (a necessity to beat the Sonoran heat).