This Underrated Illinois City Feels Like A Page Out Of History With Horse-Drawn Wagons And Riverside Charm
History, for all its cautionary tales, still has its charms. Think about the fascinating Asian heritage in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood or the natural beauty of Lapakahi State Historical Park. Well, if you enjoy stepping back into yesteryear, you can safely add Illinois' riverside city of Nauvoo to your to-visit list. The city feels preserved in its 1840s origins, effortlessly blending its authentic frontier-era atmosphere — horse-drawn wagons included — with modern comforts.
Nauvoo's population of slightly more than 900 people is a big reason this slower-paced, rural charm exists. The streets are quiet and lined with shops and homes restored to their early aesthetics of red bricks and timber. On the drive in, along Mulholland Street, you'll see cute restaurants and cafes serving sandwiches, pizzas, and homemade pastries.
The Groovy Grandma is particularly reflective of Nauvoo's overall vibe. The unassuming restaurant feels like stepping into a beloved relative's home. Artwork and historic photos on the walls, as well as antique furnishings and trinkets, create a welcoming space for enjoying a shake and a homemade cookie or muffin. While the drive in sets the scene, it's Nauvoo's historic center that truly immerses you in the 19th century.
How to immerse yourself in Historic Nauvoo
Historic Nauvoo is the city's hub for frontier-era history, from the preserved landmarks and family homes to the appropriately dressed guides ready with their local stories. One of the most popular ways to explore is by taking a guided horse-drawn wagon ride. The covered wagon meanders through the streets, passing over 30 historic homes, while you learn about the city's diverse history, comprising Mormons, French communists, and German pioneers.
If you feel like getting more hands-on with the place and its past, you can learn the art of glassblowing at Nauvoo Glassworks. The Family Living Center, meanwhile, teaches you some of the necessary skills people needed to survive during the times of the American frontier. You can learn how to card wool, make a barrel or candle, and knit a rug, among others.
Don't be surprised if you feel the lure of the Mississippi River while you're exploring. The city's riverfront is yet another reason to linger. Stroll along the Trail of Hope towards the river to learn about the plight of the Latter-day Saints who fled persecution in Nauvoo in 1846. Once you reach the water, you can take the Nauvoo Riverwalk along the Mississippi back to town.
How to get to Nauvoo and where to stay
Being a small, rural city, Nauvoo isn't the easiest place to reach. Your best option is to drive there from home or to rent a car from one of the nearby major cities. Quad Cities International Airport is the closest, about a two-hour drive away. You can also get there from St. Louis and Des Moines in about three hours, or Chicago and Kansas City in about four hours. At the time of writing, there also aren't any direct trains or buses to Nauvoo, with the closest stops about a 20-minute drive away.
Fall is one of the best times to visit, when the weather is typically warm during the day and cool at night. Nauvoo definitely belongs on the list of the best destinations in America for a relaxed fall break vacation. It can snow during winter, while summer can bring on 100% humidity and very hot days. Holiday homes with full kitchens are popular accommodations for families, but you can also find RV and tent sites, as well as many inviting B&B options around the city.