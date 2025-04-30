This Underrated Illinois City Feels Like A Page Out Of History With Horse-Drawn Wagons And Riverside Charm

History, for all its cautionary tales, still has its charms. Think about the fascinating Asian heritage in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood or the natural beauty of Lapakahi State Historical Park. Well, if you enjoy stepping back into yesteryear, you can safely add Illinois' riverside city of Nauvoo to your to-visit list. The city feels preserved in its 1840s origins, effortlessly blending its authentic frontier-era atmosphere — horse-drawn wagons included — with modern comforts.

Nauvoo's population of slightly more than 900 people is a big reason this slower-paced, rural charm exists. The streets are quiet and lined with shops and homes restored to their early aesthetics of red bricks and timber. On the drive in, along Mulholland Street, you'll see cute restaurants and cafes serving sandwiches, pizzas, and homemade pastries.

The Groovy Grandma is particularly reflective of Nauvoo's overall vibe. The unassuming restaurant feels like stepping into a beloved relative's home. Artwork and historic photos on the walls, as well as antique furnishings and trinkets, create a welcoming space for enjoying a shake and a homemade cookie or muffin. While the drive in sets the scene, it's Nauvoo's historic center that truly immerses you in the 19th century.